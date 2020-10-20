‘The Battle’… Memorial service remembers Battle of Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — Carrying on the duty of history, the annual memorial service to commemorate the Battle of Point Pleasant, was recently held at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

The service typically concludes the annual Battle Days festival which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the fierce battle, fought 246 years ago on Oct. 10, 1774, which some have argued was the first battle of the American Revolution, was not forgotten.

Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the West Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (WVSSAR), led the ceremony, which included the following:

Presentation of the colors by the Color Guard of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR); Pledge of Allegiance led by Diana Johnson, regent Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter, West Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); National Anthem performed by Brooke Price, member Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter WVSDAR; Invocation and benediction both delivered by Diana Cromley, member Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter WVSDAR; DAR memorial greetings by Jane Larke, vice regent WV State Society DAR; SAR memorial comments by Jimmy Kilbourne, executive director 116th Infantry Regiment Foundation; David Siders, assistant secretary Point Pleasant Chapter WVSSAR recited the eulogy delivered by Col. Charles Lewis on Oct. 13, 1774 on the death of his brother, Col. Charles Lewis; memorial gun salute delivered by the SAR combined Honor Guard.

Presenting wreaths for their organizations were:

For the City of Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings;

For the Mason County Commission Commission President Rick Handley.

SAR General Officers

For the Central District SAR Vice President General Bill Sharp;

For the North Central District SAR Vice President General Chris Moberg;

For the International District SAR Vice Commander National SAR Color Guard LTC Brooks Lyles SAR State;

For the West Virginia Society SAR State Vice President Rhendal Butler;

For the Ohio State Society SAR State President Lee Wilkerson;

For the Georgia Society SAR Immediate Past President K. Scott Collins.

SAR Chapters

For the WV Society SAR Point Pleasant Chapter Treasurer Randy McGill;

For the WV Society SAR Greenbrier Valley Chapter State First Vice President Rhendal Butler;

For the WV Society SAR Daniel Boone Chapter President Rich Greathouse;

For the WV Society SAR General Andrew Lewis Chapter President Tom Galloway;

For the WV Society SAR George Rodgers Clark Chapter Rudy Vincent;

For the Virginia Society SAR Fairfax Chapter 1st Vice President Dave Cook;

For the Virginia Society SAR Fort Harrison Chapter Compatriot Scott Fielding;

For the Georgia Society SAR Athens Chapter Past President K. Scott Collins;

For the Ohio Society SAR Benjamin Franklin Chapter President Don Miller;

For the Ohio Society SAR Hocking Valley Chapter President Matt Hardman.

DAR

For the WV Society DAR state representative WV state Vice Regent Jane Larke;

For the WV Society DAR Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter Regent Diana Johnson;

For the WV Society DAR Colonel Morgan Morgan Chapter Chapter Treasurer Pattie Norman;

For the WV Society Children of the American Revolution (CAR) Fort Randolph Chapter Raegan Price;

For Point Pleasant Battle Combatant Christian Plants Mrs. Battle Days and Colonial Charles Lewis Chapter WVDAR Member Tiffany Hussell;

For the Tu-Endie-Wei state park Park Ranger Stephen Browning.

Presenting/delivering recognitions virtually were:

SAR General Officers

For the National Society SAR Librarian General Tony Vets Sr.;

For the National Society SAR Surgeon General Darryl Addington;

For the North Central District SAR Vice President General Chris Moberg;

For the Mid-Atlantic District SAR Vice President General Dr. Ernest Sutton SAR State officers;

For the Kentucky Society SAR State Vice President Scott Giltner;

For the South Carolina Society SAR State President James Lee Wyrosdick;

For the Ohio State Society SAR State President Lee Wilkerson;

For the Virginia State SAR State President Bill Schwetke.

SAR chapters

For the WV Society SAR Captain James Neal Chapter Color Guard Commander Mark LaFrance;

For the WV Society SAR Fort Henry Chapter President Jay Frey;

For the Ohio Society SAR Lt. George Ewing Chapter President Scott Moody;

For the Kentucky Society SAR Lafayette Chapter Compatriot Steve Gahafer;

For the Kentucky Society SAR Governor Isaac Shelby Chapter Vice President Patrick Wesolosky;

For the Virginia Society SAR Fairfax Chapter 1st Vice President Dave Cook;

For the Ohio Society SAR Benjamin Franklin Chapter President Don Miller;

For the Virginia Society SAR Colonial James Wood II Chapter Past President Brett Osborn;

For the Michigan Society SAR Paul Emery Chapter Compatriot Jim Riddell;

For the Michigan Society SAR Paul Emery Chapter Compatriot President Bob Hawcroft;

For the Florida Society SAR Tampa Chapter Compatriot Richard Young;

For the Kentucky Society SAR Louisville-Thruston Chapter Registrar General Douglas Collins;

For the Florida Society SAR Caloosa Chapter Compatriot Jeff Burnelle;

For the Virginia Society Culpeper Minute Man Chapter President Charles Jameson;

For the Texas Society SAR KM van Zandt Chapter Compatriot Doug Schwetke;

For the Ohio Society SAR Cincinnati Chapter Compatriot Robert Bowers;

For the Virginia Society SAR Colonel James Wood II Chapter Compatriot Will Reynolds.

DAR

For the Ohio Society DAR Elizabeth Sherman Reese Chapter Janet Gummere.

CAR

For the Kentucky Society CAR Jack Jouett Society Andrew Giltner;

For the Florida Society CAR Fort Brooke Chapter Senior State Register Katherine Nicholson and Chapter President Luisa Nicholson;

For the Kentucky Society CAR Martin’s Fort Chapter Member Leonard Brooks Beverley;

For the Virginia Society CAR Colonel Alexander Spotswood Chapter President Sara Cox.

Information provided by Ed Cromley. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

