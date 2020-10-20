Roush crowned Wahama Homecoming Queen

Mary Grace Roush, pictured, has been crowned the 2020 Wahama High School Homecoming Queen. Roush was escorted by Owen Richardson, also pictured. Roush was crowned Friday night amid homecoming festivities observed at halftime, during the varsity football game. (Bryan Walters | OVP)

