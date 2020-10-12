PPHS celebrates Homecoming 2020

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant High School celebrated its homecoming festivities on Friday, with Kira Henderson crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen.

The entire court, featured the following: Escort Luke Moffitt with Sophomore Attendant Kylie Price, Escort Luke Blain with Band Sweetheart Kenly Arbogast, Escort Lane Rollins with Senior Attendant Cailey Payne, Escort Mitchell Freeman with 2020 Homecoming Queen Kira Henderson, Crown Bearer Lucian Dickens and Flower Girl Addison Withrow, Senior Attendant Makayla Gibbs with Escort Richard See, Junior Attendant Trinity Epling with Escort MaKandle “Jake” Freeman, Freshman Attendant Kendal Connolly with Escort Aden Dvosis.

Pictured from Friday’s PPHS Homecoming festivities, from left, Brent Sang with 2019 Homecoming Queen Carlee Sang, Escort Luke Moffitt with Sophomore Attendant Kylie Price, Escort Luke Blain with Band Sweetheart Kenly Arbogast, Escort Lane Rollins with Senior Attendant Cailey Payne, Escort Mitchell Freeman with 2020 Homecoming Queen Kira Henderson, Crown Bearer Lucian Dickens and Flower Girl Addison Withrow, Senior Attendant Makayla Gibbs with Escort Richard See, Junior Attendant Trinity Epling with Escort MaKandle “Jake” Freeman, Freshman Attendant Kendal Connolly with Escort Aden Dvosis. (Alex Hawley | OVP)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.13-PPHS-Court.jpg Pictured from Friday’s PPHS Homecoming festivities, from left, Brent Sang with 2019 Homecoming Queen Carlee Sang, Escort Luke Moffitt with Sophomore Attendant Kylie Price, Escort Luke Blain with Band Sweetheart Kenly Arbogast, Escort Lane Rollins with Senior Attendant Cailey Payne, Escort Mitchell Freeman with 2020 Homecoming Queen Kira Henderson, Crown Bearer Lucian Dickens and Flower Girl Addison Withrow, Senior Attendant Makayla Gibbs with Escort Richard See, Junior Attendant Trinity Epling with Escort MaKandle “Jake” Freeman, Freshman Attendant Kendal Connolly with Escort Aden Dvosis. (Alex Hawley | OVP)

Kira Henderson is pictured being crowned 2020 PPHS Homecoming Queen by 2019 Homecoming Queen Carlee Sang. Henderson was escorted by Mitchell Freeman, also pictured, as are Senior Attendant Cailey Payne with Escort Lane Rollins. (Alex Hawley | OVP)