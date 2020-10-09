Meet the Candidates: Mason County Assessor’s Race

Editor’s Note: As we approach the November General Election, the Point Pleasant Register will be running “Meet the Candidate” profiles, allowing those running for office in contested races to introduce themselves to voters. Each candidate was given the same word count parameters, then asked to provide background information on themselves and to answer the question “Why are you running for this office?”

MASON COUNTY — Today’s installment of “Meet the Candidates” focuses on the race for Mason County Assessor, which sees Democrat incumbent Ron Hickman, facing off against Republican challenger Aimee Duncan.

Candidates and their responses to the Register’s request for information, are listed below in alphabetical order.

Aimee Duncan

Background information

My name is Aimee Duncan and I’m the Republican candidate for Assessor. I’m a lifelong resident of Mason County. I grew up in Point Pleasant, graduated in 1991 from Point Pleasant High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree at Marshall University. I currently live in Apple Grove with my husband, Michael Duncan. Together we have five children and two grandchildren. I am active in my church which is Point of Faith in Point Pleasant and I am active in various other community outreach groups and projects as well. I have been employed by the Mason County Clerk’s Office for nearly 24 years.

Why are you running for this office?

“Two years ago, I began to think about the prospect of running for Assessor because after many years of working in conjunction with that office, I saw areas in which positive improvements could be made that would ultimately benefit the taxpayers. After much prayer, I made the final decision to file for office in January of this year.

“I have several ideas to make the office more accessible to the public and intend to make further efforts in making taxpayers aware of tax issues, exemptions, deadlines and tax law changes that could potentially affect them. I have the ability to serve this county effectively, efficiently, responsibly and boldly. I have the leadership skills to oversee this office in a manner that encourages courteous customer service, handles issues head on and promotes a positive working atmosphere for the employees and taxpayers.

“I am the type of person that is always looking for better ways to do my job and make it easier on those I serve. I am not afraid of hard work. If elected, I will work tirelessly to give you the service you deserve, Mason County. After all, it is YOUR tax dollars that keep our county running. So please vote Aimee Duncan for Assessor this fall. Thank you.”

Ron Hickman

Background information

Ron Hickman is the son of the late William and Ollie Hickman of Spencer and father of the late Leah Nicole Hickman.

A graduate of both Spencer High school in 1972 and WVU with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Business in 1976, and Masters of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics in 1978 – Phi Beta Kappa graduate.

A member of the Point Pleasant Lions Club, he was elected Charter president and has held various offices. He is a member of the Point Pleasant Camp of the Gideons, where he has held the offices of president, vice president, chaplain, treasurer, and camp secretary. As a member of Grace Baptist Church, Hickman has served as a boy’s Sunday School teacher, as a member of the choir, usher and as a van driver. Hickman is also an honorary Kentucky Colonel.

He began his employment with the Mason County Assessor’s office in July 1987. Among his responsibilities were: mapping of new and problem parcels, researching and handling of real estate problems, and serving as a field appraiser. Since being elected Assessor in 1996, he has attended several training sessions concerning the appraisal and mapping of real estate that was offered by the WV Department of Tax and Revenue. He has also completed The International Association of Assessing Officers course 101, Fundamentals of Real Property Appraisal, and course 151, Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice; and courses in the valuation of mobile home parks, the evaluation of manufactured, modular, and mobile home housing.

Why are you running for this office?

“I am running because I believe I am the best qualified candidate for Mason County Assessor based on my 33 years of experience in the office. I also strive to offer courteous assistance to the taxpayers whenever they have a problem or question. I will always take the time to offer assistance when the taxpayers visit the assessor’s office.

“I was honored to receive the West Virginia Association of Assessors special service award in 2017. This award is voted on by all West Virginia assessors.

“Since my election Mason County has consistently passed the West Virginia state tax department annual monitoring and has been found to be in compliance with the West Virginia state tax codes.”

Democrat incumbent Ron Hickman, at left, is facing off against Republican challenger Aimee Duncan. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.10-Assessor-2.jpg Democrat incumbent Ron Hickman, at left, is facing off against Republican challenger Aimee Duncan. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-4.jpg