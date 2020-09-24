Hosting ‘Harvest Fest’… Modified event at Fort Randolph planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Fort Randolph Committee will be hosting Harvest Fest at the fort at Krodel Part on Oct. 24.

The event will be modified to adhere to social distancing guidelines and recommendations from the health department. Harvest Fest usually includes “Tales in the Tavern,” but the tales and storytelling will be moved outside and around the fort.

This year, the event will be ran as a “guided story telling tour,” according to committee chairperson Deb Cassady. Cassady said there will be various stations set up throughout the fort for small groups to participate in.

“Two of the story telling stations will include Eric and Susan Scites of Fairwynds Entertainment and Carol and Frank Jarboe as ‘Resurrectionists’,” Cassady said.

In addition to the story telling, and as part of the Harvest Fest, there will be “ghosts and ghouls” inhabiting the fort, Cassady said. The fort will be decorated with “scary scenes.”

Harvest Fest will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for more kid-friendly activities. The fort will reopen from 4-8 p.m. for scarier activities for older children and adults.

Admission to the fort is free, including to Harvest Fest, however, tickets must be reserved to attend the festival on Oct. 24. Tickets will be made available on Eventbrite. Cassady said that groups — family and friends — of up to 12 can attend the festival together, but must stay within their group. Groups will not be able to mingle with other groups.

Cassady said face masks are encouraged while at the fort.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0631.jpg

Modified event at Fort Randolph planned

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.