Meeting the demand… Silver Bridge Coffee Company expanding facility in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Silver Bridge Coffee Company, LLC., headquartered in Gallia County, Ohio recently announced plans to expand its manufacturing and distribution space to accommodate increasing product demand.

According to a press release, the company, a woman-owned and family supported business, imports fine fair trade and organic coffee from around the world and sells to major grocery chains, independent grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and bakeries throughout Ohio and the United States. They also ship coffee all over the U.S. via their website.

“We are increasing our manufacturing and distribution space in Gallia County with the goal to increase productivity, develop new product lines and to meet growing customer demand,” said Lorraine Walker, president of the company.

The company, founded in 2008, carefully roasts 100-percent Arabica coffee, uses the most natural flavoring available in the market today to produce a unique flavored coffee and also produces single-serve pods to be used in Keurig style brewers, according to the press release.

Walker added, “Our success is based upon our commitment to quality and the freshness of the coffee we produce. Silver Bridge Coffee is experiencing growth from our online sales, our expanding retail footprint, and as consumption increases, among our loyal customer base.”

The JobsOhio-OhioSE team worked closely with Silver Bridge Coffee Company on the expansion project, which will receive a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to assist with machinery and equipment costs, the press release further stated.

“Silver Bridge is an excellent entrepreneurial success story for southern Ohio, and we and our partners at JobsOhio welcome its continued growth in Gallia County,” OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said. “Silver Bridge’s locally manufactured products are featured in major grocery stores across the Midwest and we look forward to the company’s continued growth.”

Melissa Clark, the Gallia County Administrator who worked on this project as the Director of Economic Development, attributes much of Silver Bridge Coffee’s success to the entrepreneur spirt of Walker and her family as well as the local workforce.

“Lorraine and her family pursued a dream that began 12 years ago and have never wavered from their goal to provide fresh coffee blends with unparalleled quality. The people of Gallia County value hard work, workforce education and training for new skill sets, and the amazing quality of life in the region,” Clark said.

More from the press release:

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio though Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow JobsOhio on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties; they are the newest and geographically the largest of the six regions across the state. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain, and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com.

Gallia County Economic and Community Development acts as a liaison on behalf of the county to state and regional partners, and provides a guaranteed 24-hour response rate on any inquiry. Learn more by contacting Michele Throckmorton at 740-446-4612, ext. 1271 or visit growgallia.com.

Information submitted by Gallia County Economic & Community Development.

Ohio Valley Publishing profiled Silver Bridge Coffee in 2018. Pictured from that story, is Lorraine Walker with the main roasting machine at Silver Bridge Coffee, which used infrared technology to roast the beans efficiently. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_DSC_0017-1.jpg Ohio Valley Publishing profiled Silver Bridge Coffee in 2018. Pictured from that story, is Lorraine Walker with the main roasting machine at Silver Bridge Coffee, which used infrared technology to roast the beans efficiently. (OVP File Photo)

