Wahama repeats as ‘Champs’… Named W.Va. High School Champion of Access and Success

MASON — For the second year in a row, Wahama High School has been named a West Virginia High School Champion of Access and Success.

Selected by the College Foundation of West Virginia (CFWV), which is coordinated by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the award was presented to 18 high schools from across the state.

To qualify, a school must accomplish three college-planning milestones. They include holding a College Application and Exploration Week, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Campaign, and College Decision Day. Each milestone has specific components to help college-bound students transition to college.

Wahama had a FAFSA completion rate for the year of 74.6 percent, according to Counselor Teresa Murphy, exceeding the needed 70 percent to qualify for the designation. She said last year’s awards program and luncheon was held at the Governor’s Mansion, and this year, schools will be recognized virtually on Sept. 18 during the commission meeting.

Other schools chosen for the award include Bluefield High School, Bridgeport High School, Cameron High School, Doddridge County High School, Heritage Christian School, Hundred High School, Liberty High School, Mingo Central Comprehensive High School, Montcalm High School, Paw Paw High School, Ravenswood High School, Roane County High School, Scott High School, Tug Valley High School, Van Junior/Senior High School, Westside High School, and Winfield High School.

Wahama High School Principal Melissa VanMeter, right, and Counselor Teresa Murphy are pictured with a banner designating the school a 2020 West Virginia High School Champion of Access and Success. It is the second year in a row the Bend Area school has received the award. (Courtesy photo by Mason County Schools.) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.15-Wahama.jpg Wahama High School Principal Melissa VanMeter, right, and Counselor Teresa Murphy are pictured with a banner designating the school a 2020 West Virginia High School Champion of Access and Success. It is the second year in a row the Bend Area school has received the award. (Courtesy photo by Mason County Schools.)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

