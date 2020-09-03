‘Touchdowns for Toys’… Wahama partners with Bend Area C.A.R.E.

MASON — In a time when most football teams are mainly focused on if they will get to play that week, members of the Wahama White Falcon team have decided to make each game count not only for a possible win, but to help needy children in the community.

According to Jodie Roush, one of the coaches for the team, the players will be participating in “Touchdowns for Toys.”

The varsity and junior varsity teams have partnered with Bend Area C.A.R.E. to raise funds for C.A.R.E.’s Christmas assistance program. The program supplies clothing and toys to underprivileged children. The teams are asking both businesses and individuals to pledge to make a donation for every varsity and junior varsity touchdown scored in the 2020 season.

Names of the contributors will be provided at the home varsity and junior varsity football games. Businesses and individuals participating will be mailed the amounts due after the fifth game, and again at the end of the season. There is also an option that allows participants to cap their total donations at a designated amount.

Senior football player Owen Richardson said the fundraiser is a way of giving to the community.

“It’s important because we’re getting to give to the community that has supported us, no matter what, throughout the years,” he said.

C.A.R.E. member Leonard Koenig said the new fundraiser will mean a lot to the organization. Due to COVID-19, and restrictions made by the CDC, C.A.R.E. was forced to cancel it’s largest fundraiser, the well-known catfish tournament.

“With the restrictions, we would have lost money (on the catfish tournament), not made money,” Koenig added.

Hoping to still be able to host the annual charity bingo games in October or November, Koenig said C.A.R.E. is “significantly behind” in the amount of funds the organization has normally raised by this time of year. C.A.R.E. serves around 60 children and 20 families at Christmas, supplying them with pants, shirts, underwear, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, and toys.

“The kids we deliver to, that is their Christmas,” Koenig said.

Since the group has been limited to the fundraisers it can hold during the pandemic, Koenig said it makes the football event even more important.

“If we don’t come up with the money, it means we might have to cut down on the number of kids and families we can help,” he said.

Forms for the fundraiser are available from football players and coaches, C.A.R.E. members, and at Bob’s Market in Mason. They must be returned to Roush by Sept. 17.

For more information, or to mail in forms, contact Roush at Wahama High School, 1 Falcon Drive, Mason, WV 25260.

Members of the 2020 Wahama White Falcon Football Team, pictured, have partnered with the Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization to raise funds to help needy children at Christmas. (Courtesy photo by Angelique Johnson) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.4-Football.jpg Members of the 2020 Wahama White Falcon Football Team, pictured, have partnered with the Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization to raise funds to help needy children at Christmas. (Courtesy photo by Angelique Johnson)

Wahama partners with Bend Area C.A.R.E.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

