The ‘fall colors’ … BOE hears discussion on color code system, transportation

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday meeting and heard reports from the maintenance director and the superintendent.

All board of education members — Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter — were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

In his report to the board, Supt. Jack Cullen explained the state’s color coding system as it pertains to sports.

Cullen said that if Mason County is labeled in “green,” then immediate family of coaches and players can attend the games. If the county is “yellow,” only parents and guardians can attend the games.

If Mason County turns “orange,” athletes can practice, but there will be no games. If the county turns “red,” there will be no practices or games.

Cullen also said that on Sept. 5, the county needs to be considered “green” or “yellow” to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8.

Maintenance Director Cameron Moffett spoke to council to give updates on HVAC systems in the school buildings. Moffett said there are nearly 600 pieces of equipment that the department has to inspect annually. The inspection typically takes from March-November, but Moffett said they are behind this year.

Moffett said at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, parts are ordered for one unit and another should be finished this week. Parts have been ordered for various units at Beale Elementary, Wahama Junior/Senior High School, Roosevelt Elementary and Hannan Junior/Senior High School.

Moffett said a new unit was ordered for New Haven Elementary. At Leon Elementary, two of the four units are down. Moffett said they will be replacing those two units with one. The project is in the process of preparing for the unit.

More on this meeting of Mason County Board of Education will appear in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

BOE discusses color code system, transportation

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

