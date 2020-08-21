The 19th Amendment… Commission supports march, discusses projects

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon and discussed projects with the Division of Highways (DOH) and the upcoming Women’s Right to Vote March.

During the meeting, commissioners Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle and Sam Nibert spoke with representatives from DOH about recent projects and suggestions for road repairs. Those representatives were Travis Knighton, District 1 Engineer, and Jimmy Pruitt, interim supervisor at the Mason County DOH. The DOH group reported since July 1, the agency has completed 271 miles of mowing, 1,325 tons of patching, 495 tons of stone to stabilize and 12.1 miles of ditching.

Commissioners and a few county residents gave DOH representatives a list of roadways that have problem areas or could use maintenance.

During the meeting, commissioners signed a proclamation for the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Right to Vote. The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. This Saturday (today) at 11 a.m. in Point Pleasant, a march will take place on Main Street from Third Street to the Courthouse for a small presentation and rally.

The commission also held a discussion with Steve Stewart from Appalachian Power about the transmission lines on the county’s property in Letart. Committee members with the Letart Nature Park were at the meeting to hear what work the power company wants to do in the area. The agreement that was submitted to the commission was for Appalachian Power to survey the area and the power lines. Stewart said they do not think any of the trails in the park will be disturbed, but if they are, they will be repaired to the current condition or better. The commissioners approved the agreement to complete the surveying work. After the survey is finished, Stewart will come back to commission with plans for the next step. Stewart added that construction would be at least one year away.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services (OES), said the county has paid out about $57,000 of the $100,000 block grant from Gov. Jim Justice. Zimmerman said that $5,238 is pending approval.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 3.

