Clerk accepting ballot requests

POINT PLEASANT — Registered voters can now request absentee ballots from the West Virginia Secretary of State (SOS) or the county clerk’s office for the general election.

The election is set for Nov. 3. Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said that while voters can apply for the absentee ballots, the actual ballots will not be mailed until Sept. 18. Voters can request the application online at the SOS’s website or by calling the clerk’s office. After requesting the application, it will be sent in the mail by the county clerk.

Cromley said so far they have received about 130 requests for absentee ballots.

Just as with the primary election, all voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot for the general election this year. Cromley said the early voting option and in-person voting on election day will also be available.

Cromley added, she has heard of several people concerned about voting by mail, but completed ballots do not need to be sent through the mail.

In addition to returning ballots by mail, Cromley said voters can also return their completed applications in person. The completed applications and completed ballots need to be given to Cromley or one of the deputies in the clerk’s office if returned in person.

“We do a really good job of tracking everyone’s ballots and making sure that every vote counts here in Mason County,” Cromley said. “I’d like the voters to feel assured that we’re going to do the best we can here and they’re going to be taken care of.”

According to a press release from SOS Mac Warner, an online portal to request an absentee ballot online is available at GoVoteWV.com. The website also offers a way to track your ballot. If a voter chooses to return their ballot via mail, the ballot must be mailed and postmarked by Election Day and received by the start of Canvass.

Warner’s office said as of Tuesday, more than 15,000 voters have already used to portal to request their ballot. The release said an additional 7,348 applications have been received via mail or in person.

Warner’s office states the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. The last day to registered to vote is Oct. 13, which can also be completely online. Early voting will run from Oct. 21-31.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Ellen Bugg, from the Mason County Clerk’s Office, checks in precincts as they arrived in June on Primary Election Night at the Mason County Courthouse. Assisting Bugg with the arrivals was Mason Hicks. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_6.11-Election-1.jpg Ellen Bugg, from the Mason County Clerk’s Office, checks in precincts as they arrived in June on Primary Election Night at the Mason County Courthouse. Assisting Bugg with the arrivals was Mason Hicks. (OVP File Photo)

Options on voting absentee

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.