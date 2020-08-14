Gallia Health Department reports second COVID-19 related death

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County is reporting its second COVID-19 related death.

On Friday night, the Gallia County Health Department stated in a Facebook post, “Unfortunately at this time we are announcing an additional death of a Gallia County resident from COVID-19. This individual was connected to our current outbreak at a long term care facility. We offer our deepest condolences to any of those who have recently lost a loved one.”

The post did not identify the facility.

The health department also reported an additional three cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County which it called currently active and not the result of an antibody test. Two of those individuals are reportedly connected to current cases.

This brings Gallia County’s total case total to 88 cases (85 confirmed, 3 probable). In addition on Friday night, the health department added to the recovered numbers and decreased the hospitalizations.

The health department also provided a breakdown of what it called “our current active cases as it relates to our current outbreak at a long term care facility in Gallia County.”

The breakdown is as follows:

As of 7 p.m. on Aug. 14

– 26 total (25 confirmed, 1 probable) (23 Gallia, 3 Meigs);

– 16 residents (all confirmed, all Gallia);

– 10 Staff ((9 confirmed (7 Gallia 2 Meigs)), (1 Probable Meigs);

– 20/26 active (17 Gallia, 3 Meigs), (6 not active- 2 deceased Gallia residents, 4 recovered Gallia residents );

– 14 hospitalizations ((13 residents (Gallia), 1 staff (Meigs)), of those 14- 11 are still hospitalized (10 Gallia, 1 Meigs);

– 3 deaths- 1 Unrelated to COVID, 1 listed as COVID, 1 Pending (pending death will still be listed as active until health department receives the death certificate).

“We’ve also updated the recovered section title to reflect those that were COVID positive but passed away from alternative reasons,” the post stated. “They will be listed as Not Active. We’ll continue to update numbers on a weekly basis as it relates to our current outbreak.”

Total case statistics

As of Friday night, the following are updated age ranges in the 88 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 11 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 9 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 15 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 8 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 7 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 5 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

Of the 88 cases, 58 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 28 of the cases active and two total deaths. Eleven of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 12 previous hospitalizations.

Gallia’s first COVID-19 related death was reported by the health department in March.

