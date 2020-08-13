Returning to the show ring

Livestock shows commenced at the Mason County Fairgrounds on both Wednesday and Thursday, giving exhibitors an opportunity to show their projects and their skills in the show ring. The annual livestock sale at the Mason County Fair begins today (Friday) at 11 a.m. Pictured are winners from Wednesday’s Market Goat show, Allisan Tennant who showed the Grand Champion and Chesnie Brinker who showed the Reserve Champion. Also pictured, 2020 Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, 2020 Little Mister Bryson Sweeney, 2020 Little Miss Wrylie Conrad. (Heidi Sturgeon | Courtesy Photos)

