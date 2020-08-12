Point Pleasant Live broadcasting from the fair

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Live, a student media organization, is partnering with the Mason County Fair to stream the shows and sale this week.

The organization started by streaming the market hog show on Wednesday morning to Facebook. On Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., the replacement heifer show was streamed. The market goat show was live on social media at 7 p.m.

The videos can be viewed after the scheduled show time.

Thursday’s schedule includes feeder calves at 9 a.m., market lambs at 2 p.m. and market steers at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant Live will also be streaming the livestock sale starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

On a Facebook post, Point Pleasant Live asked for sponsors for the shows and sale. The post stated “This venture helps my students out as we try to bring what we want to our room and also helps bring those showing animals to the world for those that can’t come.”

The sponsors for the shows are Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Financial Services, Sassafras Tire, Livewire Show Goats, Rick and Tanya Handley, and Ronnie Spencer.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Ava Roach is pictured with her grand champion replacement heifer. She also won Rookie of the Year. The show was live streamed by Point Pleasant Live on Facebook. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.13-Grand-HEif.jpg Ava Roach is pictured with her grand champion replacement heifer. She also won Rookie of the Year. The show was live streamed by Point Pleasant Live on Facebook. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) Point Pleasant Live has been giving back to community by working the Mason County Fair this week, live streaming livestock shows from the show ring for those who cannot attend. Pictured is Ally Harper with her grand champion market hog. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.13-Grand-Hog.jpg Point Pleasant Live has been giving back to community by working the Mason County Fair this week, live streaming livestock shows from the show ring for those who cannot attend. Pictured is Ally Harper with her grand champion market hog. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) Leah Hoffman is pictured with her reserve chamption replacement heifer. The show was live streamed by Point Pleasant Live on Facebook. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.13-Reserve-Hef.jpg Leah Hoffman is pictured with her reserve chamption replacement heifer. The show was live streamed by Point Pleasant Live on Facebook. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) Pictured is Brycen Gillispie with his reserve champion market hog. The show was live streamed by Point Pleasant Live on Facebook. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.13-Reserve-Hog.jpg Pictured is Brycen Gillispie with his reserve champion market hog. The show was live streamed by Point Pleasant Live on Facebook. (Point Pleasant Live | Courtesy)