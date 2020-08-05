Preliminary hearing waived… Murder case bound over to grand jury

GALLIPOLIS — A Crown City woman charged in the death of her 16-month old daughter appeared in Gallipolis Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, was first charged with attempted aggravated murder, prior to the child’s death. She was later charged with aggravated murder. She has since been arraigned in Gallipolis Municipal Court and is being held on a $2-million bond in the Gallia County Jail.

On Wednesday, Ruane appeared for her preliminary hearing. Ruane’s court-appointed attorney, Britt T. Wiseman and Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, also both appeared before Judge Eric Mulford.

Ruane exercised her right to waive the hearing. This means the case is now bound over to the Gallia County Grand Jury.

Wiseman also told Judge Mulford he had an opportunity to meet with Ruane since last week’s hearing in Gallipolis Municipal Court.

As previously reported, the official complaint filed in Gallipolis Municipal Court, states on July 23, Gallia County 911 received a call to respond to a shooting in the 900-block of Double Creek Road, Crown City. Upon arrival, a detective with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office found the child victim (described as a 16-month female) with a gunshot wound to the head but still breathing.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said the officer began to provide immediate medical care to the child as did Gallia EMS personnel.

The complaint further alleges Ruane “acknowledged she had developed a plan, retrieved a gun, and shot the child after an argument with the child’s father.”

Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, appears in Gallipolis Municipal Court on Wednesday before Judge Eric Mulford. Also pictured, Ruane’s court-appointed attorney, Britt T. Wiseman and Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren. (Beth Sergent | Gallipolis Daily Tribune) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.6-Ruane-2.jpg Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, appears in Gallipolis Municipal Court on Wednesday before Judge Eric Mulford. Also pictured, Ruane’s court-appointed attorney, Britt T. Wiseman and Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren. (Beth Sergent | Gallipolis Daily Tribune)

Murder case bound over to grand jury

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

