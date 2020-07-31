Ohio, WVa report record daily COVID-19 totals… Local numbers holding steady

OHIO VALLEY — For the second consecutive day, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties.

As of Friday afternoon, Gallia County has reported 48 cases, Mason County has reported 45 cases and Meigs County has reported 24 cases.

Gallia County

The latest update from the Gallia County Health Department shows three current hospitalizations (8 previous hospitalizations), a total of 35 individuals having recovered and 12 active cases.

On Friday, age ranges in the 48 cases, according to the Gallia County Health Department, were as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 3 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 8 cases

40-49 — 8 cases

50-59 — 10 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 3 cases (2 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 1 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Mason County

Since Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported a total of 45 COVID-19 cases, including one death in Mason County. On Friday evening, DHHR reported 23 recovered cases for Mason County and 21 active cases. Those late numbers had not yet been confirmed with the Mason County Health Department due to press times and are subject to change.

The age ranges for the 45 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 8 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 5 cases

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 8 cases

70+ — 9 cases

Meigs County

The latest update from the Meigs County Health Department shows three active cases in the county, with 21 individuals having recovered.

As previously reported, age ranges for the 24 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 past hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

Both Meigs and Gallia remain at an “Orange” alert level on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, which is updated each Thursday. Both counties meet two of the seven indicators. Level 2/Orange is defined as increased exposure and spread, exercise high degree of caution.

In the latest update, Athens County was moved back to an orange level, after previously being at red, while Lawrence County continues to be at a red alert level. The Public Health Advisory System data can be found online at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio

Ohio reported its largest single day increase on Thursday, with 1,733 new cases, nearly 400 cases above the 21-day average of 1,347 cases per day.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, there were a total of 91,159 total cases, an increase of 1,533 from Thursday. This total continues to exceed the 21-day average which is now 1,348. A total of 47 new deaths were reported on Friday (21-day average is 22), bringing the total of deaths reported to 3,489. There were 112 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 99) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19).

As cases in the state continue to increase, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday additional restrictions on alcohol sales and gatherings.

The Governor asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to limit liquor sales at establishments which serve alcohol for on-site consumption, preventing the sale after 10 p.m. The request was approved on Friday.

Governor DeWine requested the new administrative rule after seeing outbreaks associated with bars across Ohio including Toledo, Cleveland, and Columbus.

“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors, with interactions between many different people,” said Governor DeWine. “While this may have been fine during normal times, these are not normal times. We must make a change to curb the social behaviors that will cause this virus to continue to spread.”

Separately, Governor DeWine is also asking the commission to raise the number of liquor and mixed drinks permitted to be purchased for carryout with a meal from two drinks to three drinks.

Governor DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio will separate its mass gathering guidance into its own order. Mass gatherings in Ohio remain limited to 10 people.

The order will still permit Ohioans to go to work, worship, go to school, and acquire goods and services, however, this order will offer clear recommendations on safely holding gatherings.

Guidelines announced are as follows:

Gatherings at a household or family residence should be limited to close friends and family and are recommended to be 10 visitors or less.

Residents in a red or purple county, as designated by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, should limit hosting or attending gatherings of any size.

Wear a mask at all times at gatherings and maintain physical distance.

Use take out, outdoor dining, or indoor dining only when strict social distancing can be maintained.

Take extra precautions if you go to bars or nightclubs, where use of masks typically is inconsistent and drinking alcohol can lead to less social distancing.

Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home, wearing a mask, and using high levels of personal hygiene.

High-risk individuals should take extra precautions to limit the number of people they interact with.

Make the group of people you interact with most often as small as possible and make sure that they are taking appropriate COVID-19 precautions – even if you are just gathering with family friends or neighbors at your home.

West Virginia

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Friday, DHHR reported a total of 6,642 total cases and 116 deaths. These numbers show 316 new cases and four new deaths since Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Also on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) reported West Virginia, on Thursday, recorded 182 new cases, the highest daily total since the outbreak began. Officials also reported record highs in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and virus ventilator use.

On Friday, the AP went on to report confirmed cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in the past month to around 6,600 infections, as the state tries to contain outbreaks at nursing homes, among young people and from travel. Deaths have also risen in recent days to at least 116 total.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report from Ohio Valley Publishing. Anthony Izaguirre contributed from the AP.

