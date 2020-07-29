New Haven Election results posted

NEW HAVEN — Residents in the Town of New Haven will be seeing many new faces in their administration, including that of mayor, following the municipal election on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, Phillip Serevicz ousted current Mayor Greg Kaylor by a vote of 273 to 100.

Four were vying for the recorder’s seat, including incumbent Roberta Hysell, who also lost her position. It was Rebecca Benson who was elected recorder with a total vote count of 148. Next was Jennifer Russell with 110, followed by Hysell with 75, and Monica Mitchell with 42.

The council will be seeing a change as well, with only two of the incumbent five being reelected.

Newcomer Colton McKinney led the ticket with 273 votes, followed by Jessica Rickard with 235. Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. also gained a council seat with 215 votes. The final two to win seats on council were incumbent members Steve Carpenter with 214 votes, and Roy Dale Grimm, Jr. with 186.

Others running, and their vote counts, were incumbent George Gibbs, 157; Bruce Adams, 156; incumbent Matthew Shell, 112; and incumbent Grant Hysell, 107.

A total of 378 voters cast their ballots in the election, according to Amy Grate, election commissioner. Results were posted at 11:54 p.m.

The canvass will be held on Aug. 3, with results declared at the end. The results will then be certified on Aug. 5 for races without a recount request.

Elected officials will begin their two-year terms on Aug. 4.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A few New Haven residents and candidates are pictured as they check results of the municipal election, which were posted in the window of the town hall. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but results were not posted until 11:54 p.m. The town will be seeing many new faces in the administration. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_7.30-Election.jpg A few New Haven residents and candidates are pictured as they check results of the municipal election, which were posted in the window of the town hall. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but results were not posted until 11:54 p.m. The town will be seeing many new faces in the administration. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.