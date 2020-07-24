COVID-19 cases increase in Gallia, Meigs, Mason counties

OHIO VALLEY — All three counties — Gallia, Meigs and Mason — reported new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Gallia County Health Department reported two additional cases Friday afternoon.

“These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test,” a post on the health department’s Facebook page stated. “One individual is a contact of our current cases. They will be listed as two additional confirmed cases for a total of 40 cases (37 confirmed, 3 probable). We urge individuals to practice all necessary safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings when not able to social distance.”

The health department also reported 18 of 40 cases are recovered, three current hospitalizations and 21 active cases.

On Friday, age ranges in 40 cases, according to the Gallia health department, were as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 3 cases (1 hospitalization reported this week)

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 6 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 7 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 past hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

80-89 — 0 cases

90-99 — 2 cases (2 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations)

The Meigs County Health Department also reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday. According to the press release sent from the health department, the new case is a 30-39 year-old male and is not hospitalized.

The county health department is reporting a total of 24 cases — 19 confirmed and 5 probable. Of those, 12 are active.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting one hospitalization of the Meigs County cases.

Age ranges for the 24 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 hospitalization reported this week)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

The county health department also sent a press release to ensure the public that there is not a positive COVID-19 case among the employees at the Pomeroy McDonald’s

“The Meigs County Health Department has been made aware of a social media post regarding COVID-19 and an employee at the Pomeroy McDonald’s. The Health Department has looked into the situation and has found no cases at this location. We have also verified that the restaurant is following all proper safety guidance related to COVID-19,” the press release states.

The Mason County Health Department is reporting 35 total cases. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 38 in the 5 p.m. update. Mason County Health department administrator, Jennifer Thomas, said there are currently 10 active cases.

The outbreak among church members in Mason County, which was reported by Gov. Jim Justice earlier in the week, was confirmed by Thomas. Thomas also confirmed the death of a female who passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 38 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 7 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 7 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 7 cases

70+ — 6 cases

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 81,746 cases, an increase of 1,560 from Thursday. The daily increase is higher than the 21-day average of 1,261 new cases. A total of 41 new deaths (21-day average of 19) were reported, bringing the total to 3,297. There were 104 new hospital admissions (21-day average of 95) and 16 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Friday, DHHR reported a total of 5,695 cases and 103 deaths. These numbers show 145 new cases and no new deaths since Thursday at 5 p.m.

Also, as previously reported this week, the state of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, moved both Meigs and Gallia counties from a Level 1/Yellow classification, which is defined as active exposure and spread of COVID-19, to Level 2/Orange, which is defined as increased exposure and spread, exercise high degree of caution.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

