Gallia shooting investigation involves ‘infant’ victim, one person in custody

OHIO TWP. — The victim of a reported shooting incident on Thursday afternoon is described as an infant, according to a news release from Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

The sheriff stated via the release, “At approximately 3:29 p.m., the Gallia County 911 Center received a call to respond to a residence on Double Creek Road in Ohio Township in regards to an infant victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Deputies with my office responded to the scene and rendered immediate aid to the victim. Gallia County EMS arrived on scene and took over care of the victim who was later transported to a Huntington area trauma center. At this time, we have learned that the victim is in critical condition. One individual was taken into custody at the scene and we are being assisted by crime scene technicians from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.”

