Gallia has highest single-day increase of cases… Church outbreak in Mason Co.

OHIO VALLEY — Following a day when seven new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday, two additional cases were confirmed in Gallia County on Wednesday, with Meigs County reporting its first hospitalization of a resident and a church outbreak reported in Mason County.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the Gallia County Health Department stated, “We’ve stated from the beginning of the outbreak that if a situation would arise to where we would need to notify the public of a location where active exposure has occurred impacting residents we would alert you to this. For this reason, we are asking anybody who visited Bridgeport Equipment and Tool on July 18th or 21st to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are symptomatic, please contact your primary care provider for testing and if you do not have one you can contact the Health Department to arrange for testing. Unfortunately, we cannot accurately identify exposed individuals which is why we are giving general information so necessary precautions can be taken. As always, we urge all residents to practice social distancing and wear a facial covering when in public.”

Then, Wednesday evening, the Gallia Health Department reported an additional case via a Facebook post that stated, “At this time, we are reporting 1 additional case of COVID-19 for Gallia County. This case is currently active and not the result of an antibody test. This individual is not connected to our current cases.”

On Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department reported the county’s highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with those seven new confirmed cases. Seven cases reported on Tuesday equals the entire count for the Month of June (7 cases), which was the previous high for a monthly case total, according to the data provided by the Gallia County Health Department. Four of Tuesday’s seven cases were reported not to be connected with previous cases.

On Wednesday evening, the county’s total was 38 cases (35 confirmed, 3 probable).

Current case age ranges in Gallia County, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 3 cases (1 new, 1 new hospitalization)

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 6 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 7 cases (1 new, 2 past hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 past hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

One of the cases in Gallia County is currently hospitalized, with 14 people having recovered and 23 cases considered active.

The Meigs County Health Department is reporting the first hospitalization of a Meigs County resident with COVID-19. The person was hospitalized beginning on Wednesday and is a male in the 50-59 age range, with the case having been initially reported on July 15.

There were no additional cases reported in Meigs County on Wednesday, with the case count remaining at 22 (16 confirmed, 6 probable) with 10 of the cases considered to be active. Twelve people have recovered.

Age ranges for the 22 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 3 cases (one new hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mason County Health Department confirmed there were 30 cases in the county. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 32 cases in Mason County in the 5 p.m. update on Wednesday. Due to press deadlines, these late afternoon numbers from DHHR had not yet been confirmed with the Mason County Health Department, the latter of which also reported there are seven active cases and 21 recovered cases.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice stated there were now “active outbreaks” reported in churches in eight counties. Justice said one of those counties is Mason County, along with outbreaks in Wood, Boone, Grant, Logan, Kanawha, Raleigh and Taylor counties, with a total of 85 combined cases derived from those eight counties. The Mason County Health Department confirmed there is a church outbreak in the county.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 32 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 7 cases

60-69 — 5 cases

70+ — 3 case

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 78,742 cases, an increase of 1,527 from Tuesday, the second highest daily total to date. The daily increase is higher than the 21-day average of 1,232 new cases. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were both above the 21-day average, while deaths were near the average. A total of 16 new deaths (21-day average of 17) were reported, bringing the total to 3,235. There were 128 new hospital admissions (21-day average of 93) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR reported a total of 5,461 cases and 102 deaths. These numbers show 262 new cases and one new death since Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla Hawthorne and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

