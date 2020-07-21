The ‘Fair’ plans… Gallia Fair Board continues COVID discussion

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallia County Agricultural Society and Fair Board meet last Thursday to continue discussion and planning of the 2020 Junior Fair, taking into account, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated safety guidelines.

The board previously decided to only hold junior fair activities, the Miss Gallia County Pageant and a few track events based on the guidelines set forth in the “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan. The fair board is also planning to have food concessions. The fair is scheduled for Aug. 3-8.

In a press release sent by fair board secretary, Tim Massie, the board stated it “must abide by the most up-to-date rules and regulation set by the state, the Gallia County Health Department, the Ohio Fair Managers Association, the Ohio Department of Agricultural and any other appropriate agencies. The fair board will continue to work with these agencies to insure that the necessary health and safety guidelines are utilized.”

In the release, the fair board said the health and safety of the participants and attendees is the first priority. The board said as the situation continues to develop and unfold, there may be additional changes to the plan.

“In the days ahead, the situation can change which could result in other changes or even in the cancellation of the 2020 fair,” the board stated in the release.

The release gave additional information and guidelines for the participants, attendees and volunteers. The guidelines included the following information: “Due to COVID-19 many events were rescheduled or canceled. The center program pages in the fair book contain the most up-to-date information at the time of printing.

“The events on these two pages are subject to change or cancellation due to changes in the COVID-19 guidelines or restrictions in place during the fair.

“Anyone attending, participating, or assisting with the fair must abide by the current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions in place.”

Additional information and guidelines as released from the fair board:

– Face masks are recommended.

– Information contained on other pages in this book may not be current or up-to-date.

– Any changes or updates will be published in the newspaper and/or Facebook page.

– We are dealing with many unknowns and whatever format the 2020 Gallia County Junior Fair should be, we must emphasize the health and safety of all in our decision-making process.

– If you attend the 2020 fair, you are agreeing to abide by all COVID-19 guidelines, restrictions, and requirements in place at the time of the fair.

– An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness or death. According to the CDC, senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending the 2020 Gallia County Junior Fair, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. If you do not feel comfortable in attending or are in a high-risk group for the COVID-19, it may be in your best interest to not attend.

– Individuals should perform a daily health assessment and stay home if they have a fever, cough, or other signs of possible COVID-19. If you have tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, please refrain from attending the 2020 fair.

– Due to occupancy reduction requirements, limited seating will be available in all seating/standing areas.

– Everyone should wash/sanitize your hands frequently and do not touch your face.

– Everyone is expected to follow the posted safety signage.

During the meeting, the board also made a few changes re guarding junior fair livestock details. The market animals and beef breeding will arrive on Sunday, Aug. 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Swine will be weighed as they come off the trailers and not stalled before hand. Livestock exhibitors must also complete their state drug use notification forms in their vehicles. There will not be a barn meeting this year.

R&C Packing Packing will process any market animal sold through the fair this year.

The Gallia County Jr. Fair has campground spots available from now until after the fair. Call 740-446-4120 to make a reservation.

In Meigs County, the fair board met on Monday evening. Board President Wes Karr said the board approved the COVID-19 response plan, which was discussed by the county board of health last week. Karr said the board held a discussion about the rules of occupying campsites, but as of the meeting, the rules are the same as previous years.

A crowd gathers to take in entertainment at a past Gallia County Jr. Fair. Though the fair will look very different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, livestock shows and a sale, some track events and the Gallia County Fair Queen Contest are all planned for fair week. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_DSC_0259201782165142441.jpg A crowd gathers to take in entertainment at a past Gallia County Jr. Fair. Though the fair will look very different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, livestock shows and a sale, some track events and the Gallia County Fair Queen Contest are all planned for fair week. (OVP File Photo)

