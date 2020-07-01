Scenes from Wahama graduation

Adrianna Faith Stewart, left, and Abby Michelle Taylor enter the football field, for what was believed to be the first outdoor graduation ceremony at Wahama for 29 years.

It was an unconventional graduation ceremony for the Wahama Class of 2020 Saturday night, as COVID-19 forced the classmates to sit six feet apart, and the onlookers to social distance.

A group of Wahama seniors wait for the processional so they can take the field Saturday for commencement exercises.

Alan Leland Shilt, Jr. is pictured as he turns to the crowd after receiving his diploma at the Wahama graduation ceremony Saturday.

Adam Todd Groves is shown as he picks up his diploma from a table at Wahama’s commencement exercises on Saturday. Pictured in the background is Assistant Principal Don Linger and top senior MacKenzie Dawn Barr.

Abram Xavier Pauley, left, and Tayllor Dawn King are pictured in the foreground among their classmates, as they exit commencement exercises at Wahama on Saturday evening.

Bryce Matthew Fields is shown as he takes his diploma from a table to avoid contact, due to COVID-19.

Senior Class President Zachary Thomas Roush is shown as he gives his student address at Wahama.

Ty Michael White, left, and Addisyn Ryann Williams are pictured as they enter graduation services at Wahama High School.

Top senior MacKenzie Dawn Barr is pictured as she gives her student address at Wahama’s graduation ceremony on Saturday.