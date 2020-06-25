The community garden… A ‘fresh’ idea in Hartford

HARTFORD — Residents of Hartford will soon be able to partake in some fresh, late-season vegetables, thanks to the establishment of a town-sponsored community garden.

The garden is located next to the river, across from the water office.

Councilwoman Natalie Greene said the garden had been in the works for some time, but then COVID-19 struck, and plans were thwarted. Greene, however, a teacher at New Haven Elementary School, decided to turn the postponed project into a lesson for her eldest daughter Mattie, an upcoming third grader.

Using seeds they purchased, as well as ones received through the WVU Extension Service’s “Grow This: WV Garden Challenge,” Mattie planted the seeds and used milk jugs to create mini greenhouses. Most of the plants now growing in the garden came from the child’s hard work.

The garden will soon produce cucumbers, tomatoes, and squash. Greene planted green beans and yellow wax beans this week, and said a resident also brought some tomato plants to donate.

When the produce is ready for the harvest, any town resident is welcome to take some. And because of the Coronavirus, the garden could possibly be more important than ever, according to Greene.

“We have a lot of older people who still come to pay their (water) bills in person,” she said. “I think when the virus hit, many of them quit going out to the store as much. At least now when they come, they can pick a vegetable or two.”

While the vegetables are free to the residents, Greene has just one request to help maintain the garden:

“If you pick a vegetable, please also pick a weed.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A town-sponsored community garden has been planted in Hartford, near the water office. Pictured are Councilwoman Natalie Greene, her daughter Mattie, and Harrison Lloyd, as they get ready to plant bean seed. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_6.26-Garden.jpg A town-sponsored community garden has been planted in Hartford, near the water office. Pictured are Councilwoman Natalie Greene, her daughter Mattie, and Harrison Lloyd, as they get ready to plant bean seed. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

A ‘fresh’ idea in Hartford

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

