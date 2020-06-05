Posted on by

Scenes from the Gallia BLM March


By Dean Wright - deanwright@aimmediamidwest.com

Terry Qualls, a Gallia resident, was one of the speakers protesting the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death.

Dean Wright | OVP

Area residents march from Gallipolis City Park to the Gallia County Courthouse while chanting, “I can’t breathe.”


Dean Wright | OVP

Many protesters carried signs during the march condemning the death of George Floyd, police brutality and racism. Some quoted civil rights activists, the Bible and Floyd, himself.


Dean Wright | OVP

Residents gather for one of the largest protests in Gallia history upon the steps of the Gallia County Courthouse.


Dean Wright | OVP

Chants were shouted and speakers heard condemning racism as protesters faced towards Locust Street and away from the courthouse.


Dean Wright | OVP

A Gallipolis Police Department cruiser rests alongside the road as protesters march as officers keep an eye on traffic.


Dean Wright | OVP

Protesters march back from the Gallia County Courthouse to the Gallipolis City Park.


Dean Wright | OVP

Protesters begin their march to the Gallia Courthouse.


Dean Wright | OVP

From left to right, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer and protest organizer Bethany Hardman share a conversation.


Dean Wright | OVP

Protest organizer Bethany Hardman addresses assembled protesters.


Dean Wright | OVP

Protesters held signs in all shapes and sizes.


Dean Wright | OVP

Protesters collected water to donate to protests in the urban areas of Ohio.


Dean Wright | OVP

GALLIPOLIS — Area residents gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, racism and police brutality Monday in Gallipolis City Park and on the steps of the Gallia Courthouse in one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Gallia County history. Here are more scenes from Monday’s events.

(Editor’s note: A similar protest was planned for Pomeroy after press deadline. More on this protest in an upcoming edition.)

By Dean Wright

deanwright@aimmediamidwest.com