County libraries to reopen to public

MASON COUNTY — Libraries across Mason County are set to reopen to the public on Monday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three locations – Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven – will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After June, hours at the Point Pleasant library might change, according to Cindy Williams, head of Adult and Children’s Services and Outreach.

The libraries will be following CDC and local health department guidelines, including maintaining social distancing while inside the facilities. Anyone entering the libraries must wear a mask, and computer time will be limited.

Residents will see some changes at the libraries in order to keep both patrons and employees as healthy as possible. Plexiglass has been installed at each circulation desk.

The libraries began a “soft opening” in May, allowing patrons to call in for book requests. The books were placed in bags and put outside for the customer to pick up. Fax and notary services were offered, as well. No one was permitted into the facilities, however.

Also in May, the libraries began serving “grab and go” lunches. Children under the age of 18 years are given a choice of several different bagged lunches, served in the vestibule areas in Point Pleasant and New Haven, and outside at Mason.

In an effort to prevent congestion at the front entrances, lunches will now be served at the side door of the New Haven library beginning Monday, and from the back door at the Mason library. Lunches will continue to be served from the Point Pleasant location also. The meals are offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will continue throughout the summer.

Librarians at all locations are working on the summer reading program, although it might look different this year, Pam Thompson, county library director, said in an earlier interview. There will be activities for the children, such as scavenger hunts and games, posted in the windows. There will also be grab and go family activities.

For more information, contact the Point Pleasant library at 304-675-0894, Mason library at 304-773-5580, or New Haven library at 304-882-3252.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

