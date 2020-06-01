Celebrating the Class of 2020

Saturday evening, members of the Point Pleasant High School Class of 2020 put on their caps and gowns and waited outside PPHS as an extensive procession of well wishers drove through the parking lot, celebrating their accomplishments. This “senior parade” which required social distancing protocols be observed, was held on the night the students were originally set to receive their diplomas prior to COVID-19. As of now, graduations across Mason County have been tentatively rescheduled as follows PPHS on June 26 at 7:30 p.m., Hannan High School on June 27 at 11 a.m., Wahama High School on June 27 at 7 p.m. The parade was organized by City of Point Pleasant administration and city officials, along with the PPHS school administration and graduation coordinators. (Courtesy photos)

