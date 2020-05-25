Remembering the heroes

The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven remembered their fallen comrades Monday in a series of Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the Bend Area. Services were held in Clifton, Mason, Hartford and New Haven. Wreaths were placed at each veterans monument, along with a gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” Many area residents attended, remembering the true meaning of the day. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.26-VFW-2.jpg

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.26-VFW-3.jpg

