Reopening today in WVa

According to the office of Gov. Jim Justice, reopening today (May 21) are state park campgrounds for in-state residents only, indoor dining at restaurants, large/specialty retail stores, Hatfield McCoy Trail System, outdoor recreation rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs, and similar equipment), outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators, tanning businesses, whitewater rafting and ziplining. Pictured is the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park one of the most iconic and photographed locations in West Virginia, with a campground now open for business. (Beth Sergent | OVP)