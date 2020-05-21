Reopening today in WVa

According to the office of Gov. Jim Justice, reopening today (May 21) are state park campgrounds for in-state residents only, indoor dining at restaurants, large/specialty retail stores, Hatfield McCoy Trail System, outdoor recreation rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs, and similar equipment), outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators, tanning businesses​​, whitewater rafting and ziplining. Pictured is the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park one of the most iconic and photographed locations in West Virginia, with a campground now open for business. ​ (Beth Sergent | OVP)

