Preparing for pool season

NEW HAVEN — There was good news for the children of the Bend Area when the New Haven Town Council announced, at its most recent meeting, that the municipal pool will be open this summer.

Attending were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Grant Hysell, Matt Shell, George Gibbs, Steve Carpenter, and Roy Dale Grimm.

It was the first in-person council meeting held since the beginning of March, when many businesses and offices were closed due to COVID-19. It was told during the meeting that since March, the Pool People has finished replacing the crumbling concrete in a large section of the pool floor. There are still a few items that need to be addressed before the pool can be filled and opened, such as the clean up of the concrete and gravel that were removed from the pool.

No opening date was given. Recorder Hysell said she was told by the health department that if the pool was opened now, there would be a maximum of 25 people allowed in at any given time. She said that number might change, however, as more recreational facilities are opened in the state.

Also discussed was the town block sale, slated for June 6.

The council emphasized this sale is not town sponsored. Those having yard sales that day are being asked to post signs on their property stating shoppers are to wear masks, shop at their own risk, and limit people to 10. The traffic pattern will be to enter into Layne Street and exit out of Midway Drive.

Spring clean-up will be held the week following the block sale. The extra trash will be picked up on the normal garbage day, and will cost $25 per pickup truck load. Those wanting the extra pick-up must call the town hall to be placed on a list.

In other action, the council:

Issued building permits to Stacy Scarberry, Roberta Hysell, Mike Sayre, Phil Serevicz, Sheila Stanford, Ron Bradley, Thompson’s Hardware, Kelly Cannon, David Sisk, Steven Greene, Greg Bostic and Stacy Roach;

Discussed the need for more playground equipment at the park next to the library, and possible grants to purchase it;

Approved a change order that extends the water project completion date to May 22;

Set a budget meeting for May 20 at 6 p.m.; and,

Agreed to continue a spending freeze until following the budget meeting.

It was also noted during the time of having no public meetings, a police officer was terminated, a laborer resigned, and Patrolman Colin Hill was given a pay raise to $13 per hour. Two new dumpsters were also purchased.

The next regular meeting will be held June 8 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

