MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Library system has been a leader in feeding local children in times of need, including summers, the teacher strike, and as of Tuesday, COVID-19.

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three libraries – Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven – children can stop for a “grab-and-go” lunch bag, according to Library Director Pam Thompson. The food comes from the Huntington Food Bank.

Similar to the offerings in the summer lunch program, the children have several options like chicken bites, beef sticks, cheese sticks or wow butter. Each sack also includes sides such as apple sauce, graham or other crackers, sunflower seeds and more.

The lunch bags are located in the foyer at both the Point Pleasant and New Haven locations. Tables are set up outside in Mason.

Bend Area Story Hour and Tot Time participants were also treated to an end-of-year “drive by” Tuesday at the gazebo, located outside of the New Haven Library. Both programs were cut short this year due to the pandemic. “Miss Pam,” as Thompson is known to the children, decorated the gazebo with blue and yellow balloons. As the children rode up with their parent or guardian, the masked director presented them with one of the balloons, along with a bag full of treats and activities.

The libraries began a soft opening this week, allowing patrons to call in requests for books. The books are placed in a bag, and are waiting for the patrons outside to be picked up. Fax and notary services are also being offered, although library doors will remained locked. Thompson said current plans are to reopen the library to customers in June.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Kabella Ord is pictured choosing a bagged lunch at the New Haven Library Tuesday. The grab-and-go meals are available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three library locations – Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven. The meals come from the Huntington Food Bank. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5.14-Lunch-1.jpg Kabella Ord is pictured choosing a bagged lunch at the New Haven Library Tuesday. The grab-and-go meals are available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three library locations – Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven. The meals come from the Huntington Food Bank. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy “Miss Pam” Thompson, library director for Mason County, is pictured as she hands Story Hour participant Eva Lavendar a bag Tuesday, filled with treats and activities. Both Story Hour and Tot Time were cut short this year due to COVID-19, but the children were able to enjoy a “drive by” at New Haven for their end of year event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_5..14-Lunch-2.jpg “Miss Pam” Thompson, library director for Mason County, is pictured as she hands Story Hour participant Eva Lavendar a bag Tuesday, filled with treats and activities. Both Story Hour and Tot Time were cut short this year due to COVID-19, but the children were able to enjoy a “drive by” at New Haven for their end of year event. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Library offers lunches for kids

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.