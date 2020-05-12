The waiting game

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council held its regular monthly meeting remotely on Monday evening to discuss upcoming projects, including summer activities.

All council members — Janet Hartley, Charles Towner, Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shepard, Elaine Hunt, Judy Holland, Brad Deal and Rick Simpkins — were present during the meeting. Also present were City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Mayor Brian Billings and City Attorney Joe Supple.

Billings requested to postpone the discussion for Liberty Fest until the June meeting. Billings and committee chairperson Hartley believe they will have more information then about being able to host events.

Billings said the first Mayor’s Night Out will be before the next council meeting. Hartley suggested that if the event is still held, the city should request that people wear masks and practice social distancing from others.

Billings and Tatterson said the Yak-Shack at Krodel Park can likely open on May 21 with precautions based on what the governor is allowing.

Billings said the splash pad opening is on hold until the Mason County Health Department says it is OK.

Council approved to seek bids for street paving. Billings requested to gather bids for the center section of Neal Road and two alleys near Fruth Pharmacy.

Council approved to allow American Electric Power (AEP) to trim trees on Jackson Avenue and in the memorial park, as long as the trees are pruned and not topped. AEP contacted Billings about the trees and after discussion with council, the trees will be trimmed, but must be shaped and only pruned.

Clerk Tatterson requested reducing garbage truck fees for a city-wide clean-up. The clean-up days were supposed to be in April with the help of local groups and organizations, but Tatterson said it does not look like that event will happen in May either. Tatterson said the city office has received calls from residents asking if they can get rid of some of the items they have been cleaning up themselves. Council approved to have reduced garbage truck fees from May 18-May 22. The fees for a dump truck will be reduced from $47 to $35 and for a pick-up truck will be reduced from $33 to $25. The fees are only reduced for the use of the trucks, not for the dumping fees.

Council approved the renewal of the Mountaineer Computer Maintenance and Support Agreement in the amount of $7,032. Tatterson said the computer support is 24/7 and is used anytime city offices have technical difficulties.

In Tatterson’s report to council, she also discussed the city-wide yard sale, which is usually in May or June. Tatterson said she spoke with members of Point Pleasant In Bloom and they are looking to hold the yard sale in September. Council will discuss the permit fees for that at a later council meeting.

Tatterson also told council that a police vehicle was being repaired after an accident. The repairs have been approved by the insurance and there is not further action needed at this time.

Billings gave council an update on COVID-19 regarding the city. Billings said there have been no issues with bills at the water office. The city offices remain closed to the public, but matters can be handled over the phone. Billings said there are masks at the city building for those in need.

City Attorney Joe Supple gave an update on the river museum. The committee, which includes Janet Hartley, Gabe Roush and Leigh Ann Shepard, received 12 letters of qualification and interest from architectural firms. The committee will review the letters, conduct interviews and narrow down the candidates to report recommendations to council.

In council member concerns,

-Jerrie Howard said there are street repairs that need to be made on Main Street between 12th and 13th, as well as on Ninth Street.

-Gabe Roush suggested doing more advertising for the visitor’s center. Other council members said they have heard people say they have gone to the center, but nobody was in the office.

-Judy Holland requested flyers and information about businesses downtown to have at Krodel Park for campers and visitors when they reopen.

The next Point Pleasant City Council meeting will be June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

