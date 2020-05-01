Troopers investigating reported murder of Leon man

LEON — Three people have reportedly been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of a Leon man, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

According to a press release from the WVSP, on Tuesday, troopers and assisting agencies responded to a call reporting an unresponsive male with a possible gunshot wound at an abandoned house in the 5000-block of Destiny Road in Leon.

Upon arrival, the victim was located inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to WVSP. The victim has been identified as Mitchell Clay Smith, 36, Leon, by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this crime is urged to contact the Mason County Detachment of the WVSP at 304-675-0850.

