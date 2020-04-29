Addressing graduation: BOE discusses end-of-year events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting on Tuesday night, which was streamed live on YouTube.

During the meeting, Supt. Jack Cullen said all three high schools — with responses from staff, parents and students — wish to have traditional, in-person graduation ceremonies. As of now, graduations will be held as follows, Point Pleasant High School on June 26 at 7:30 p.m., Hannan High School on June 27 at 11 a.m., Wahama High School on June 27 at 7 p.m.

Cullen said they will likely have to limit the number of people who can attend the ceremonies. If the schools are unable to hold them on the new dates, they have a set of alternative dates. If the second dates do not work, the graduations will be held virtually.

Cullen said that food and meal distribution will continue through June 3 as is. The food service director, Beverly Glaze, is looking at summer meal programs. If they receive the funding for summer, meals will be available to all children 18 years and younger in Mason County.

Proms can be moved back as far as the first week of August, according to Cullen.

For athletics, the start date for beginning practice for fall sports has been moved back to mid-July. The state department is discussion options for getting physicals. Cullen said one option would be to roll over last year’s physical results. The board discussed this and did not think that was a good idea for the students’ safety. Cullen reminded the board that nothing was decided on the state level and things are only being discussed.

The grade point average for students is a minimum of 2.0 to play sports. The state is also discussing how this will be determined given the distance learning students’ are completing now.

Cullen said he was waiting on guidance from the state department to allow students to go to their schools to retrieve personal items as well as bringing back school items, such as uniforms, textbooks and computers.

School employees will eventually be returning to the buildings on a rotation. The employee evaluations will be moved to June 30.

The school district is expecting to get money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Kim Burris, the director of federal programs at Mason County Schools, said they expect to receive around $1.3 million, but will not know for a couple weeks. Burris said the state asked them to look at increasing connectivity for students. Burris said the students already have devices but if they do not have internet, that would be difficult for the school to provide. Burris said the funds can also be spent on social/mental health issues, equipment for sanitation and buildings, feeding, summer learning, and after school programs.

Cullen said the bids for the Point Pleasant sports clinic and training services at all three high schools will be listed this week. The board plans to make a decision in June.

The board went into executive session for “personnel.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured are some of the juniors participating in last year’s graduation ceremony at PPHS. Those juniors are now seniors and part of the Class of 2020. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.30-PPHS.jpg Pictured are some of the juniors participating in last year’s graduation ceremony at PPHS. Those juniors are now seniors and part of the Class of 2020. OVP File Photo

BOE discusses end-of-year events

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.