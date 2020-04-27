Wahama honors Class of 2020

It was the Class of 2020’s night to shine Friday, when Wahama High School lit up all three sport fields in their honor. The lights were turned on at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time), and remained on for 20 minutes. Scoreboards were also set to read 2020. The public was invited to drive by the football field behind the school, baseball field on Anderson Street in Mason, and softball field in Hartford. Pictured are seniors, from left, Nick Brewer, Adrianna Stewart, Emma Tomlinson, and Abram Pauley as they pose in front of a scoreboard. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

