POINT PLEASANT — In an effort to spread joy around the community during this time, residents of Mason County are invited to “chalk your walk.”

Meagan Bonecutter, a resident of Point Pleasant, was given a couple boxes of chalk by neighbors and the owners of Pizza Party. She was asked to spread the word to have people draw and write words of encouragement.

“I’ve been sitting on it thinking ‘how could I do this the right way with all the social distancing?’” Bonecutter said.

Bonecutter decided to use the Pleasant Valley Hospital overflow parking lot to have people decorate the parking spaces. People were able to stay distant from others while making encouraging messages.

Bonecutter said this was a way to uplift children after getting the news about schools being closed for the rest of year. It was a way to remind front line workers that people are still thinking about them.

“It was really neat to see the kids, in their own little handwriting, thanking the truck drivers, the farms, the teachers, the healthcare workers,” Bonecutter said.

Bonecutter said that many participants said the activity was very therapeutic and relaxing. She also noticed several others made messages at their houses.

“On pretty days when we get chalk out, maybe we can remember to write another little positive message that somebody driving by can see and might need,” Bonecutter said.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

People were encouraged to grab some chalk, make a message and take the chalk with them to continue at home. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_chalk-1.jpg People were encouraged to grab some chalk, make a message and take the chalk with them to continue at home. Meagan Bonecutter | Courtesy This design says “Mason County Strong.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_chalk-2.jpg This design says “Mason County Strong.” Meagan Bonecutter | Courtesy Encouraging messages and drawings were made to encourage everyone. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_chalk-3.jpg Encouraging messages and drawings were made to encourage everyone. Meagan Bonecutter | Courtesy This thank you note was written for front line and essential workers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_chalk-5.jpg This thank you note was written for front line and essential workers. Meagan Bonecutter | Courtesy Many were trying to “spread the love” with their messages. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_chalk-6.jpg Many were trying to “spread the love” with their messages. Meagan Bonecutter | Courtesy

Uplifting messages of support

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.