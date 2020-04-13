Mason Co. COVID-19 cases total 10

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County began Monday with 9 reported cases of COVID-19 but by the 5 p.m. update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), those cases numbered 10.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the Mason County Health Department, told Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), cases 7-9 were believed to be community acquired. Due to the late update of the numbers on Monday, and press times, information on whether or not the tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 was community acquired or travel-related will be included in an upcoming edition.

Monday evening, DHHR reported across West Virginia there have been 16,748 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 633 positive, 16,115 negative and nine deaths.

Confirmed cases per county in West Virginia: Barbour (4), Berkeley (98), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (24), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (19), Wyoming (1).

On Monday, an Executive Order was issued by Gov. Jim Justice, adding Jackson County to the list of community clusters for the spread of the virus. The order gives the local health departments in those counties the authority to further restrict and tighten rules on social distancing and essential services.

“They had the highest increase in cases, over the past 24 hours, out of all of our 55 counties,” Justice said. “We’ve absolutely got to bring Jackson County into that fold.”

Also from Jackson County, W.Va.,

on Monday, a press release from Constellium Rolled Products, LLC Ravenwood CEO Buddy Stemple, stated: “Our work continues under the guidance of the local Health Department, in accordance with the CDC, and World Health Organization. As always our top priority is to the health and safety of our employees, supporting our community and customers. Our customers are making critical supplies used during this crisis and we must do all we can to provide our products to them. As of this morning we have had 7 total employees test positive for the coronavirus. Currently all of these have recovered and we have no active cases. Additionally, we have not been able to definitely connect one case to another, meaning it is very likely that cases were contracted outside of the plant and not spread to others while at work. We are continuing enhanced Health and Safety practices of cleaning, sanitizing, temperature check, handwashing and social distancing. We are proud of our team for working hard to consistently maintain these efforts. Our 1150 employees come from 3 states and 32 counties and together we are working hard to keep this virus out of our facility while continuing to serve our customers who count on us.”

In Ohio, over the weekend, Gallia County reported more COVID-19 activity.

The Gallia Health Department confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19 with a suspected sixth being probed on Sunday.

A statement made by the department on Monday noted a discrepancy between the Gallia Health Department tallies and the state’s. The Ohio Health Department is reporting eight COVID-19 cases in Gallia.

A statement on the Gallia Health Department’s Facebook page reads, “The Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus website is reporting Gallia County at 8 cases. Gallia County has 5 lab confirmed and 1 probable case. We will post daily counts to ensure residents are up to date with accurate numbers.”

Gallia’s only reported COVID-19 death was announced March 24.

According to the Gallia Health Department’s reported and current COVID-19 statistics, it says that there have been six COVID-19 cases in Gallia with five of those confirmed by lab and one probable case. There has been one death of a Gallia resident by COVID-19 and one resident who has recovered from the virus.

Meigs County continues to have one confirmed case, with the person having not required hospitalization. The Meigs County case is a case of community spread.

On Monday, Holzer Health System confirmed it does not have any inpatient COVID-19 positive patients at this time.

In neighboring and nearby counties in Ohio, Jackson County has two confirmed cases, one of which has required hospitalization. Athens County has three confirmed cases, including one death. Lawrence County has 17 confirmed cases, with three hospitalizations. Washington County has 41 confirmed cases with three hospitalizations and one death.

Monday evening, ODH reported 6,881 confirmed cases and 268 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 2,033 hospitalizations.

A dashboard is available at https://coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. For Ohio data visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

Beth Sergent, Dean Wright and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

