Gallia confirms fifth COVID-19 case

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Health Department released a statement via its Facebook page Sunday saying that it has confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19 found in a Gallia patient.

The statement on the social media page said,” Gallia County Health Department is reporting our fifth positive case of COVID-19, along with one probable case, for a total of six cases. At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. We apologize for the delay in notification. With the Ohio Department of Health now having 24 hours to notify local health departments we were just notified.”

