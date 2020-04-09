2,700 meals delivered to students this week

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools served approximately 2,700 meals on Wednesday to its students.
Beverly Glaze, director of food service, said the meals were delivered by the bus drivers and volunteers. Glaze said many meals were also picked up at the board of education office in Point Pleasant on Wednesday. The meal boxes included five breakfasts and five lunches.
“Going forward, it looks like we will continue the Wednesday delivery and pass-out process,” Glaze said. The next food distribution for students will be on Wednesday, April 15.
The schools are asking all families who wish to continue to receive food from the food delivery program next week to fill out an online form, or call 740-578-9179 if they are unable to complete the online option. Forms can be found on Mason County Schools social media pages, website and app. The form needs to be completed by 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.
“We wold like them to all call or fill out the form so that we can have an accurate master list for bus deliveries,” Glaze said. “We will put extra meals on each bus in the case a parent does not see the form. We are making sure all students that received meals this week are added.
The schedule and routes for next Wednesday will work like this week’s food delivery.
