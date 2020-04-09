2,700 meals delivered to students this week

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools served approximately 2,700 meals on Wednesday to its students.

Beverly Glaze, director of food service, said the meals were delivered by the bus drivers and volunteers. Glaze said many meals were also picked up at the board of education office in Point Pleasant on Wednesday. The meal boxes included five breakfasts and five lunches.

“Going forward, it looks like we will continue the Wednesday delivery and pass-out process,” Glaze said. The next food distribution for students will be on Wednesday, April 15.

The schools are asking all families who wish to continue to receive food from the food delivery program next week to fill out an online form, or call 740-578-9179 if they are unable to complete the online option. Forms can be found on Mason County Schools social media pages, website and app. The form needs to be completed by 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

“We wold like them to all call or fill out the form so that we can have an accurate master list for bus deliveries,” Glaze said. “We will put extra meals on each bus in the case a parent does not see the form. We are making sure all students that received meals this week are added.

The schedule and routes for next Wednesday will work like this week’s food delivery.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Bleach water was placed in every school bus to disinfect gloves in-between food deliveries this week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.10-1.jpg Bleach water was placed in every school bus to disinfect gloves in-between food deliveries this week. Mason County Schools | Courtesy Mason County Schools Nurse Lydia Gordon takes the temperature of this service personnel employee. As a precaution, Gordon took the temperatures of all those involved in delivering meals this week, as well as gave each person a mask and gloves to wear. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.10-2.jpg Mason County Schools Nurse Lydia Gordon takes the temperature of this service personnel employee. As a precaution, Gordon took the temperatures of all those involved in delivering meals this week, as well as gave each person a mask and gloves to wear. Mason County Schools | Courtesy Each delivered box contained these food items for students. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.10-3.jpg Each delivered box contained these food items for students. Mason County Schools | Courtesy The food truck for the weekly food deliveries prepares to be unloaded at Mason County Schools. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_4.10-4.jpg The food truck for the weekly food deliveries prepares to be unloaded at Mason County Schools. Mason County Schools | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.