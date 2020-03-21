Giving in the face of adversity

VINTON — With the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 across Ohio and the world, many are questioning about the health of their physical and economic futures as learning institutions, businesses and other organizations restrict foot traffic to slow the spread of disease.

Despite this, volunteers have been gathering across the Ohio Valley to collect supplies and make preparations to assist others looking to face what appears to be a historically difficult time in American history.

God’s Hands at Work is one group of individuals looking to make a difference.

“We’re delivering food out into (Gallia) county at six different locations,” said God’s Hands at Work Executive Director Lisa Caroll. “On Mondays and Thursdays, we’re doing three on Monday and three on Thursday to deliver food to those sites for children who are out of school and can’t get to school to get their food. In conjunction with Pathway Community Church, we’re doing a food giveaway on Fridays for the elderly or anyone who is immunocompromised or who have health conditions who shouldn’t be out in the stores… We’ve been busier than ever the last week and a half.”

On Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., God’s Hands at Work volunteers will be meeting at River of Life United Methodist Church at 35 Hillview Drive in the Cheshire and Addaville area. They will also be meeting in the Rio Grande plaza on Ohio 325 in the parking lot by the old Zack and Scotty’s building. The organization also anticipates meeting at Southwestern Elementary. On Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., volunteers will meet at God’s Hands at Work Service Center at 68 Keystone Road, Mercerville Baptist Church at 117 Burlington Road and Willpower Tumbling at 11802 Ohio 7 in Gallipolis. Caroll said that visitors should watch for signs and that supplies were being distributed via a drive-thru style pick-up. Pick-up for seniors and those with health conditions is held at Pathway Community Church on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. at 1192 Jackson Pike in the Spring Valley Plaza (near Domimo’s).

Caroll said that the God’s Hands at Work headquarters had recently stopped donations for anything other than food and hygiene products in order to cut down on foot traffic in the facility.

“We have baby formula, diapers and wipes and we have a good bit,” said Caroll. “I can meet people somewhere if they’re in need. We want to get those into the hands of those who need it.”

Pathway Community Church is also assisting with the endeavor through its volunteers.

“With the particular situations we’re finding ourselves in, our community needs to be reminded that there is a lot that’s good going on and a lot of reason to be hopeful even if things become more challenging and difficult,” said Pathway Community Church Pastor Thom Mollohan. “The things we do now can help make it easier to help one another more later. For us, this is an opportunity to show the love of Christ in a very practical way. It’s sort of a natural response as a Christian we should have, especially in times that are difficult where people feel a lot of anxiety and fear.

For those looking to reach God’s Hands at Work for donation or assistance, they can call 740-645-7609.

If you have an organization that is reaching out to others in times of need to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and its associated troubles, email Ohio Valley Publishing at gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com to have your information published in our community papers and websites.

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Volunteers wait outside of God’s Hands at Work headquarters in Vinton to disperse supplies. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_GodsHandsGiveaway-1.jpg Volunteers wait outside of God’s Hands at Work headquarters in Vinton to disperse supplies. Gallia queens and queen candidates volunteered to assist God’s Hands at Work with their supply packing efforts. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_84352195_10218622734537943_6889877895045447680_n-1.jpg Gallia queens and queen candidates volunteered to assist God’s Hands at Work with their supply packing efforts. Quick lunch options and hygiene items are included among some of God’s Hands at Work donations. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_89962801_10218622734657946_9191339371897290752_n-1.jpg Quick lunch options and hygiene items are included among some of God’s Hands at Work donations. Canned goods are often in special request during emergency preparations. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_90149000_10218622736257986_6778783648196853760_n-1.jpg Canned goods are often in special request during emergency preparations. Volunteers sort through food donations. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_90347875_10218622733457916_8652549842171592704_n-1.jpg Volunteers sort through food donations.