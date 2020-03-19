Making the best of it… Closure continues, volunteers needed

MASON COUNTY — After surviving an unprecedented week in education, Mason County Schools continues to move forward with meeting the needs of students under ever-changing circumstances.

The latest information, as of Thursday evening:

– Schools and Central Office will be open to public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily, to address the needs of families and students.

– Monday March 23, Mason County Schools will attempt to send home both food and assignments to students for the week. Staff and volunteers will start bagging items at 7 a.m. Monday to put on buses at 10 a.m. Schools may need help which is where the need for volunteers enters the equation. If you wish to volunteer, contact your school on Friday, March 20, to see if it needs assistance Monday.

– Board meetings will continue as scheduled. Mason County Schools will attempt to live stream those meetings as a way of keeping the proceedings accessible to the public. More information will be forthcoming on these efforts.

In review:

According to a summary from Wednesday’s statewide briefing with/for superintendents, children will continue to have access to meals. Counties may have to rethink preparation and distribution of food to determine alternative ways to make that happen. A team at the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is compiling surveys for National Guard assistance.

The summary read, “We know that professional and service personnel, WVDE staff, and community organizations staff across the state will be stepping up to assist. Follow normal food safety protocol and allow volunteers to assist.”

As Superintendent Jack Cullen previously said, it was highly likely some volunteers would be needed and soon. In regards to those who wish to volunteer to assist with food, it was also announced during the briefing on Wednesday, those volunteers do not have to have food handler cards to help with providing children access to meals.

Resources for information

Parents can use the Mason County School’s website, Facebook page and Twitter account for updates. Updates can also be found by downloading and using the Mason County Schools App.

The Point Pleasant Register will provide information on the response of Mason County Schools as it becomes available here, on its website at https://www.mydailyregister.com/ and on its Facebook page.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on the WVDE website at https://wvde.us/covid19/

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

