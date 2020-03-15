Updated information on meals, staffing from Mason County Schools

MASON COUNTY — The latest update from Mason County Schools regarding the closure of schools by order of Gov. Jim Justice.

What is known as of Sunday afternoon, according to updated information from Superintendent Jack Cullen:

Food information

– Meals will be picked up at school on Monday going by the schedule sent out previously. No one will be refused (regardless of age) as long as they are a student at school. Students may walk up or be driven. Breakfast will be served from 8 – 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– Food deliveries will begin on Tuesday. Bus drivers will pick up food for delivery at their schools at 10 a.m. Every route will be covered.

– Bus drivers will be meeting with Mr. Towner at 1 p.m. Monday at the Mason County Career Center to get their schedule for Tuesday a.m.

Staffing information

– Essential personnel will report Monday. Essential personnel is defined as all service personnel, school administrators, counselors, school nurses, social workers, central office staff, and PROs.

– Teachers will be working on instructional packets and online instruction. This must be available by Thursday. Materials must be made available both online and in hard copies. Hard copies will be delivered via bus.

– Service personnel will be working a “task-based” schedule, meaning that as soon as they are done with their duties they can leave.

– As of now, everyone will report on Thursday and Friday of this week, unless immune-compromised.

Additional Information

– Schools are closed through at least March 27.

– Staff is coordinating efforts to meet the needs of all students and are being asked to identify those students who possibly do not have transportation to receive meals. Staff have been asked to make contact with area churches and community organizations to arrange this delivery, or staff are permitted to volunteer these services, on Monday. Again, delivery with bus drivers begins on Tuesday and meals are also being provided at the schools for students for those with transportation.

Resources for information

Parents can use the Mason County School’s website, Facebook page and Twitter account for updates. Updates can also be found by downloading and using the Mason County Schools App.

The Point Pleasant Register will provide information on the response of Mason County Schools as it becomes available here, on its website at https://www.mydailyregister.com/ and on its Facebook page.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on the WVDE website at https://wvde.us/covid19/

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-21.jpg