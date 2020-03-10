50 years of ‘BKR’

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant High School Band will be performing in the 50th Golden Anniversary Black Knight Revue this weekend.

Band Director Benjamin Loudin said there are 88 high school band members that will be performing in the revue. There are also 12 junior high students who will serve as stage crew during the productions.

The 50th annual Black Knight Revue will be on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at PPHS.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 per each adult and $7 for students. Children under 5 years old have free admission with an accompanying adult. Golden pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $7 for all ages at Ohio Valley Bank, Peoples Bank, City National Bank and Farmers Bank.

Each night there will be a pre-show one hour before the show. The pre-shows will be performed by PPHS band alumni. Friday night’s pre-show will be alumni from 1971-1990 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, alumni from 1991-2003 will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday’s pre-show will be at 2 p.m. by alumni from 2004-2019. Loudin said the alumni have selected music from previous Black Knight Revues.

Loudin said the alumni members performed at the 25th Revue in 1995 and the 40th Revue in 2010.

Loudin said some of the songs the band members will perform for this year’s Revue include” Get the Party Started” by P!NK, “Long Train Runnin’” by The Doobie Brothers, an Elton John Medley, “Bang the Drum All Day” by Todd Rundgren, “Me!” by Taylor Swift and “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child.

“Every year we have new lights, new acts, new costuming,” Loudin said. “Every year is a little bit different and every year we add a little more on.”

Loudin added that this year with the alumni band, there will be a “family affair” with three generations performing. Dee Stover was part of the first Black Knight Revue in 1971, her daughter Aimee Stein was in the 25th annual Black Knight Revue in 1995 and Stover’s granddaughter Addyson Stein will be performing in the 50th annual Black Knight Revue this year.

The Black Knight Revue began 50 years ago in 1971 by then band director Gary Stewart.

“It started as a little jazz band on the stage in the old gym to what it is now,” Stewart said. “It’s come a long way.”

Stewart credited the directors that came after him for carrying on the tradition and building the production each year.

Stewart said band gives students a change to perform on stage and in the spotlight when they otherwise might not get that opportunity. He also said that band teaches self-esteem, leadership, character and team building.

During the Point Pleasant City Council meeting on Monday when Mayor Brian Billings honored the band directors on 50 years of the revue, Loudin said he was honored to carry on the tradition.

“It’s an honor to have both of them (Stewart and previous assistant director Jeff Hilbert) as teachers for me growing up and to follow in their footsteps,” Loudin said. “It was a dream for me in high school to come back to Point Pleasant and be the band director one day. That was my end goal. Here I am at 28, 29 years old and I’m already where I wanted to be,” Loudin laughed. “I have them to thank for this.”

Principal Bill Cottrill, left, is pictured with Band Director Benjamin Loudin after Cottrill purchased the first golden ticket to the revue. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_First-Ticket-1.jpg Principal Bill Cottrill, left, is pictured with Band Director Benjamin Loudin after Cottrill purchased the first golden ticket to the revue. PPHS Band | Courtesy Students performing “Get the Party Started” are pictured from left, bottom row: Morgan Miller, Kara Topping, Morgan Snyder, Breanna Stanley, Gracie Queen, Baylee Loudin and Izabella King. Top row: Kenly Arbogast, Kindra Cheesebrew, Zoe Enos, Adriana Raymore, Kaelyn Topping, Kaylee Halley, Kasey Lyons and Ally Harper. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Get-the-party-started-2.jpg Students performing “Get the Party Started” are pictured from left, bottom row: Morgan Miller, Kara Topping, Morgan Snyder, Breanna Stanley, Gracie Queen, Baylee Loudin and Izabella King. Top row: Kenly Arbogast, Kindra Cheesebrew, Zoe Enos, Adriana Raymore, Kaelyn Topping, Kaylee Halley, Kasey Lyons and Ally Harper. PPHS Band | Courtesy Students performing “Jumpin’ Boogie” are pictured from left, bottom row: Autumn Lambert, Tristan Pearson, Chloe Sellers, Aria Schoon, Alasaundra Reed and Kassidy Jordan. Top Row: Gabe Corbin, Dylan Tayengco, Elliott Meadows, Jackson Clark, David Bledsoe, Tyler Goodale. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Jumpin-Boogie-2.jpg Students performing “Jumpin’ Boogie” are pictured from left, bottom row: Autumn Lambert, Tristan Pearson, Chloe Sellers, Aria Schoon, Alasaundra Reed and Kassidy Jordan. Top Row: Gabe Corbin, Dylan Tayengco, Elliott Meadows, Jackson Clark, David Bledsoe, Tyler Goodale. PPHS Band | Courtesy Students performing “Me!” are pictured form left: Olivia Boggess, Zoey Watson, Jazmine Williams, Mati Brown, Kirsten Handley, Breona Wright, Carlee Sang and Maddy Towner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Me-1.jpg Students performing “Me!” are pictured form left: Olivia Boggess, Zoey Watson, Jazmine Williams, Mati Brown, Kirsten Handley, Breona Wright, Carlee Sang and Maddy Towner. PPHS Band | Courtesy Students performing “Survivor” are pictured, bottom row, Grace Teichman, Addy Stein, Maddie Newell, Kaycee Roush and Avery Richardson. Top row, Mati Fields, Jaidyn Patrick, Matthew Thompson, Lia Elias, Taylor Jefferies and Emalee Martin. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Survivor-2.jpg Students performing “Survivor” are pictured, bottom row, Grace Teichman, Addy Stein, Maddie Newell, Kaycee Roush and Avery Richardson. Top row, Mati Fields, Jaidyn Patrick, Matthew Thompson, Lia Elias, Taylor Jefferies and Emalee Martin. PPHS Band | Courtesy Dee Stover, pictured far right, was in the first Black Knight Revue in 1971, her daughter Aimee Stein, pictured far left, was in the 25th annual Black Knight Revue, and Aimee’s daughter Addyson Stein, at center, will be in the 50th annual Black Knight Revue. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Stein.jpg Dee Stover, pictured far right, was in the first Black Knight Revue in 1971, her daughter Aimee Stein, pictured far left, was in the 25th annual Black Knight Revue, and Aimee’s daughter Addyson Stein, at center, will be in the 50th annual Black Knight Revue. PPHS Band | Courtesy

Black Knight Revue returns Friday

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-133, ext. 1992.

