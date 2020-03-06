Point’s GOP ticket

POINT PLEASANT — Republicans in the City of Point Pleasant turned out Friday night for their convention, nominating incumbents and some newcomers to fill out the party’s ticket for the May primary.

Mayor Brian Billings welcomed those gathered, with Joe Supple being voted as the convention’s chairman, followed by Shannon Pearson elected as the convention’s secretary.

The first order of business was to nominate a candidate for mayor with Incumbent Brian Billings being unanimously approved for the ticket. Next, a nomination was taken for city clerk with Incumbent Amber Tatterson being unanimously approved.

When it came to council-at-large nominations, those were also unanimously secured by Robert McMillan and Jay Parrack. Incumbents Charles Towner and Janet Hartley did not seek nomination.

At this point in the convention, Supple called upon a first and second nomination from each ward for a nominee for council, followed by a vote from those living in the applicable ward. After the discussions, the following were unanimously nominated to run for city council: First Ward: Corrie Fetty. Second Ward: Paul Knisley. Third Ward: Teshia Porter. Fourth Ward: Incumbent Leigh Ann Shepard. Fifth Ward: Nathan Wedge. Sixth Ward: Incumbent Judy Holland. Seventh Ward: Diana Hall. Eighth Ward: Monica Sayre.

Before breaking the convention, Billings noted the 30-plus years of service from Councilwoman Elaine Hunt of the fifth ward who did not seek a nomination but was present at the convention. Billings thanked Hunt for her work for the City of Point Pleasant.

The GOP candidates will face a challenge from Democrats who received their party’s nomination on Thursday night. Those candidates include: Jerrie Howard who is running for mayor and currently represents the city’s second ward; Gabe Roush and Brad Deal, who are running for council-at-large with both currently representing the third and seventh wards, respectively. Democrats running to represent wards within the city are: Second Ward: Marcia Finley. Third Ward: Cody Greathouse. Seventh Ward: David Morgan. There were no nominees for the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth wards, and no city clerk candidate nominated at the convention held by the Democrats this week.

The municipal election for the City of Point Pleasant will be held on May 12, which is also the primary election day in the State of West Virginia. Voters in Point Pleasant will be casting votes for city races on the same ballot as national, state, county and other non-partisan races. More on the city’s election, and the candidates, in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

Those who win on May 12 will take office on July 1 to serve four-year terms.

Front row, pictured from left, Robert McMillan, candidate for council-at-large, Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Jay Parrack, candidate for council-at-large; second row, from left, first-fourth ward candidates, Corrie Fetty, Paul Knisley, Teshia Porter, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard; third row, from left, fifth-eighth ward candidates, Nathan Wedge, Councilwoman Judy Holland, Diana Hall, Monica Sayre. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.7-GOP-1.jpg Front row, pictured from left, Robert McMillan, candidate for council-at-large, Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Jay Parrack, candidate for council-at-large; second row, from left, first-fourth ward candidates, Corrie Fetty, Paul Knisley, Teshia Porter, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard; third row, from left, fifth-eighth ward candidates, Nathan Wedge, Councilwoman Judy Holland, Diana Hall, Monica Sayre. (Beth Sergent | OVP) Beth Sergent | OVP

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

