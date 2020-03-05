Point Democrats nominate candidates

POINT PLEASANT — Democrats met on Thursday night for their convention to nominate candidates in the upcoming municipal election in Point Pleasant.

The convention began by unanimously appointing Nic Dalton as chairperson and Molly Park as secretary, then the nominating process got underway.

The first nomination was for mayor with Jerrie Howard being nominated and unanimously approved for the ticket. The next office up for discussion was city clerk and there was no nomination.

This was followed by unanimously nominating both Gabe Roush and Brad Deal for the two council-at-large seats.

Next, those in attendance broke up into their respective wards to discuss nominating a candidate for city council. After the discussions the following were nominated: First Ward: no nominee. Second Ward: Marcia Finley. Third Ward: Cody Greathouse. Fourth ward: no nominee. Fifth Ward: no nominee. Sixth Ward: no nominee. Seventh Ward: David Morgan. Eighth Ward: no nominee.

Those in the current administration include: Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Council-At-Large Members Janet Hartley and Charles Towner, Patricia Sallaz from the first ward, Jerrie Howard from the second ward, Gabe Roush from the third ward, Leigh Ann Shepard from the fourth ward, Elaine Hunt from the fifth ward, Judy Holland from the sixth ward, Brad Deal from the seventh ward and Rick Simpkins from the eighth ward. As for which GOP incumbents wish to seek reelection and who will be the newcomers on the party’s ticket, all will be revealed Friday, March 6 when the Republicans hold their convention at 6 p.m. at the Mason County Courthouse. That list, as well as the listing of nominations from the Democratic convention, will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

The municipal election for the City of Point Pleasant will be held on May 12, which is also the primary election day in the State of West Virginia. Voters in Point Pleasant will be casting votes for city races on the same ballot as national, state, county and other non-partisan races. More on the city’s election, and the candidates, in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

Those who win on May 12 will take office on July 1 to serve four-year terms.

Pictured in the back row from left are Democratic candidates Brad Deal, Gabe Roush, Cody Greathouse and Marcia Finley; front row, from left, David Morgan and Jerrie Howard. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_dems.jpg Pictured in the back row from left are Democratic candidates Brad Deal, Gabe Roush, Cody Greathouse and Marcia Finley; front row, from left, David Morgan and Jerrie Howard. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

