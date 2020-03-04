POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant and the BrandJRNY organization held a brand launch at the board of education on Tuesday night to present the new logo, slogan and other materials for the city.

BrandJRNY, a community branding initiative with the West Virginia University Reed College of Media, has been working with a committee of residents and leaders in Point Pleasant for seven months. On Tuesday night, the work of those students and committee members was presented to attendees.

Students working with BrandJRNY created a logo, slogan, brand colors, advertising materials, a website and social media accounts for the city.

The new brand colors are blue, red, green and grey. The logo, which includes those colors, features elements of Point Pleasant — including the bridge, the monument at Tu-Endie-Wei, Main Street storefronts, and a wing of The Mothman.

The branding materials were created by BrandJRNY from input from community members and visitors.

One of the videos created by BrandJRNY states, “The Point Pleasant logo embraces Point Pleasant’s charm, history and natural beauty with a subtle nod to The Mothman.”

The new logo for the City of Point Pleasant is “Stories begin here.”

The new website, visitpointpleasantwv.com, features new photos from events and destinations from around the city. BrandJRNY also revamped the social media sites. BrandJRNY student, Chelsea Harper, who created the website, said City Clerk Amber Tatterson and City Accountant Shannon Pearson will be trained on the website and social media pages. Tatterson and Pearson will take over the accounts when BrandJRNY finishes their project in May.

BrandJRNY student, Hannah Williams was the brand manager for the project. Williams said the goal for the Point Pleasant brand drove the entire campaign.

“The entire goal of this campaign was to create this integrated branding plan that will increase brand awareness of Point Pleasant and position the city as a tourist destination for folklore fans and history buffs,” Williams said.

Point Pleasant was selected by BrandJRNY through an application process, which began in July. Dr. Rita Colistra, director of BrandJRNY, said that Point Pleasant was specifically chosen.

“Point Pleasant was chosen because it’s on the upswing,” Colistra said. “You guys have so much going for you here. You have diversified tourism offerings, the beautiful rivers, you have a thriving Main Street, and you have a committed group of people trying to make a difference.”

In the spring, BrandJRNY will be working with local businesses to create videos about their stories.

BrandJRNY is able to create this project through a $250,000 grant from American Electric Power Foundation. Past community branding projects were in Pineville, Matewan, Grafton and Whitesville.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The new logo features a bridge, the monument at Tu-Endie-Wei, Main Street storefronts, and The Mothman. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_DSC_0801a.jpg The new logo features a bridge, the monument at Tu-Endie-Wei, Main Street storefronts, and The Mothman. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Mayor Brian Billings thanks the BrandJRNY team and the residents of the City of Point Pleasant for their work to create the new brand. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_DSC_0808a.jpg Mayor Brian Billings thanks the BrandJRNY team and the residents of the City of Point Pleasant for their work to create the new brand. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP BrandJRNY created three colors of shirts — in blue, red and grey — with the logo. The city is selling the shirts and will use the money to keep up with the branding materials. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_DSC_0811a.jpg BrandJRNY created three colors of shirts — in blue, red and grey — with the logo. The city is selling the shirts and will use the money to keep up with the branding materials. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Students Hannah Williams and Chelsea Harper explain how the team created the brand with the input from community members and visitors. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_DSC_0816a.jpg Students Hannah Williams and Chelsea Harper explain how the team created the brand with the input from community members and visitors. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP The room was packed with members of the Point Pleasant community when BrandJRNY presented the new logo, slogan and colors for Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_DSC_0817a.jpg The room was packed with members of the Point Pleasant community when BrandJRNY presented the new logo, slogan and colors for Point Pleasant. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

The branding of Point Pleasant

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.