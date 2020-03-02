Point dominates Class AA-A tournament

Another state title … with a big exclamation mark at the end. The Point Pleasant wrestling program set several school records over the weekend and cruised to its fifth Class AA-A championship on Saturday night at the 73rd annual WVSSAC Championships held at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. The Big Blacks repeated as champions and notched a program-best six state championships inidividually en route to a school record 266.5 points. PPHS defeated the entire Class AA-A field by 155.5 points, which is a new state record for margin of victory. The Big Blacks had nine state finalists and landed a dozen grapplers on the podium, plus won 76 percent of their head-to-head bouts at the state event. Details of the 73rd annual WVSSAC Championships are available on Page A6 of the sports section. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

