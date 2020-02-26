NEW HAVEN — Can there ever be too much of a good thing?

New Haven Elementary School students, teachers, secretaries, cooks and others will soon find out as they take part in the second annual “One School, One Book.”

The entire school community will begin reading “The Chocolate Touch” by Patrick Skene Catling during the second week of March, although other reading activities will begin March 2. Over 600 copies of the book were purchased, and will be distributed to every person in the school. The goal is to get the entire school group, as well as parents, involved in reading, according to members of the Reading Incentive Committee.

Each day, from March 9 through 24, teachers will use a method of covering one chapter of the book, which follows John Midas and his appetite for chocolate. After visiting a candy store and eating a special piece of chocolate, everything that enters his mouth turns to the confection.

While some teachers will read to their students, others will have students take turns reading aloud or provide time for silent reading. Chapters will also be read live on the Facebook site “New Haven Elementary Principal’s Page.” Principal Walter Raynes will begin the live readings the first day, with volunteers to follow each school day.

Kick-off will take place March 9 when the books will be distributed, along with a piece of chocolate. A special character will make an appearance, and the cooks will serve chocolate muffins among the breakfast offerings, and chocolate cake as lunch dessert.

Each morning the principal will pose a trivia question to the students, and those answering correctly will have the names submitted for prize drawings. There will be two prize groups – one for primary students, and another for intermediate students.

The project finale will be a Family Night on March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., when it will be “all things chocolate.” There will be 10 stations set up with activities such as chocolate touch bingo, a chocolate cake walk, and chocolate cupcakes to decorate. A planetarium will be located in the library because, according to committee members, “chocolate is out of this world.” Students will receive a passport the evening of the event and will be able to have it stamped at each station. A trip to the chocolate fountain will end the evening. Family Night is being sponsored in conjunction with the school’s P.T.I.

Other events are also planned during March as part of “Read Across America” and Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Dress-up days will be held March 2 through 6 to go along with Dr. Seuss books like “Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.” The cooks will get involved once again, serving green eggs, as well as hat parfaits. Dress-up days will include Monday, wear a hat; Tuesday, wear green; Wednesday, wear crazy socks; Thursday, dress as twins; and Friday, wear red and blue.

Getting involved in reading

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

