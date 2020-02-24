DUI simulator promotes safety, awareness

POINT PLEASANT — Students in drivers education at Point Pleasant High School had the opportunity to participate in a DUI simulator on Monday.

The simulator, which is a conglomeration of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), State Farm Insurance, Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the National Alcohol beverage Control Association, shows students the effects of driving under the influence. Dan Pickens, with WVABCA, said they take the simulator to all high schools in the state.

“It gives the students a chance to experience the dangers of drunk driving in a safe atmosphere where they can see all the consequences and impairments without any of the danger,” Pickens said. “It’s interactive and hands on, so the students actually get to participate in their own education.”

Students sat in an interactive seat and attempted to drive on the road, with many potential obstacles — including trees, traffic, vehicles entering the roadway, etc. The longer they drove the simulator, the blood alcohol content of the simulator increased — showing the students how difficult and dangerous it is to drive.

“The big thing is, we want them to understand the magnitude of the consequences and the amount of impairment,” Pickens said. “Even with small amounts of alcohol, there is impairment.”

Students who participated in the program also had a classroom lecture from WVABCA and discussed relevant statistics to aid in prevention.

Students experienced the effects of driving under the influence by using a simulator that mimicked increasing blood alcohol content levels. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_DUI-1.jpg Students experienced the effects of driving under the influence by using a simulator that mimicked increasing blood alcohol content levels. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Some students had snowy, mountain scenery while using the simulator. This student struggled to stay on the right side of the roadway. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_DUI-2.jpg Some students had snowy, mountain scenery while using the simulator. This student struggled to stay on the right side of the roadway. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Educating young drivers

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

