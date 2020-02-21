‘Romantic Cello’ comes to Ariel Opera House

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ilya Finkelshetyn, principal cellist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, will appear with The Ohio Valley Symphony Saturday, March 21.

Under the baton of Keitaro Harada the 7:30 pm. concert is on the stage of the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre in downtown Gallipolis. Supporters say the Ariel is known for having fabulous acoustics with a particular affinity for low voices making Ilya the perfect match for the historic 1895 opera house. The concert is being sponsored by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Finkelshteyn was praised by the Washington Post as a “complete master of his instrument,” and has performed throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. Prior to his post with the CSO he was a member of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony. A frequent competition winner in this country and abroad, Finkelshteyn has also soloed with such illustrious symphony orchestras as Baltimore, St. Louis, Detroit and many more. He is an adjunct professor of cello with the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and he plays a cello by Domenico Montagnana circa 1730 courtesy of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Conductor Keitaro Harada maintains a growing, international presence throughout North America, Asia, Mexico, and Europe. Recently named music and artistic director Designate of Savannah Philharmonic, he will conduct the 2019-20 opening and closing concerts before his inaugural season in 2020-21. Harada’s broad scope of musical interest in symphonic, opera, chamber works, pops, film scores, ballet, educational, outreach, and multi-disciplinary projects leads to diverse and eclectic programs. He has won multiple conducting competitions including the Bruno Walter and Seiji Ozawa awards and is the three time recipient of The Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award.

Supporters say The Ohio Valley Symphony is devoted to bringing great music played by great artists to the Ohio Valley – and making orchestral music easy to love. The doors are open and the public is welcome to attend OVS rehearsals for free at 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays on concert weekends. Open rehearsals allowr young and old alike to listen to live symphonic music when schedules and timing do not allow them to attend concerts. They also offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into preparing an orchestral performance.

Concertgoers — new or veteran — have another chance to learn more about the music with a free pre-concert chat in the third-floor Ariel Chamber Theatre, the pre-concert talks are interactive and informal and begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for The Ohio Valley Symphony’s concerts are $24 for adults, $22 seniors and $12 for students and include the pre-concert chat at 6:45 pm, the 7:30 pm concert and the reception to meet the artists which immediately follows the concert. Tickets are available on the website at arieloperahouse.org or ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the box office. Funding for The Ohio Valley Symphony is provided in part by the Ann Carson Dater Endowment. The Ariel Opera House is located at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis and is an ADA accessible facility.

Information provided by the Ariel Opera House.

The Ariel Opera House often hosts international performers. Ilya Finkelshetyn, principal cellist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, will appear with The Ohio Valley Symphony Saturday, March 21. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_Violensection-1-.jpg The Ariel Opera House often hosts international performers. Ilya Finkelshetyn, principal cellist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, will appear with The Ohio Valley Symphony Saturday, March 21. File photo

Ariel Opera House to host