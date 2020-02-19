Ohio Valley Bank teams up with Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ohio Valley Bank recently made a $50,000 gift in support of Marshall University’s new College of Business facility, which will be constructed at 4th Avenue and 15th Street in Huntington, W.Va. Construction will begin soon, as the Marshall University’s Board of Governors recently approved the off-campus location, further expanding Marshall University into downtown Huntington and the local business sector.

According to a press release from Marshall, “Continuing their generous support of Marshall’s students and the university’s initiatives, Ohio Valley Bank has provided funds that encourage educational excellence across many disciplines and through scholarships for six consecutive years.”

“Ohio Valley Bank’s mission is Community First. Our job is to help our hometowns thrive, and as a local institution of higher learning, Marshall University plays an important role in securing a successful future for our community,” said Larry Miller, president of Ohio Valley Bank.

“Too often we see talented young men and women grow up and leave home to pursue their dreams. We applaud Marshall University for their efforts to keep our ‘homegrown’ talent where they are needed most. Having a constantly improving campus with industry-edge technology and educators right here in Huntington signals to the next generation that they do not have to leave to thrive,” Miller said. “Keeping these youth local means more than sustaining the population, it also means more qualified job applicants for our area’s businesses and connected citizens to succeed leadership roles.”

Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of the university, said he hopes others will be in inspired by the “generosity of Ohio Valley Bank.”

“When we announced plans to build a new College of Business building for our students, we knew we would need help from key players in our region who want to support the growth and advancement of our graduates,” Gilbert said. “We are grateful for business leaders like Larry Miller, Bryan Stepp and Mario Liberatore, and companies like Ohio Valley Bank who step up, and give back in a way that will make a truly positive impact on future Sons and Daughters of Marshall for years to come.”

The plan to construct a new College of Business facility was announced after a $25 million gift from Brad and Alys Smith in the fall of 2018. The facility will house Marshall University’s Center for Entrepreneurial and Business Innovation (iCenter), and accommodate two new degree programs, a Bachelor of Arts in General Business and a Doctor of Business Administration.

Information submitted by Marshall University.

Makes gift for new College of Business facility